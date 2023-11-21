Deadlines Approach for Covered California Health Insurance

Deadlines are here to renew and apply for Covered California, Congressmember Salud Carbajal said during a visit to town on Monday, accompanied by Dana Gamble, deputy director of County Public Health’s Primary Care and Family Health Division. They said that coverage has never been more affordable during the past decade of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a k a Obamacare.



Only 8 percent of Americans are uninsured for health coverage, which is the lowest uninsured rate in U.S. history. Carbajal stated he’d helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act last fall that “extended subsidies to lower the premiums for middle-class families and working-class families,” which he said allowed for “four out of five Americans to find a plan for $10 a month or less.”



Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act is open from November 1 to January 31, but for those already enrolled, the deadline to keep uninterrupted coverage is December 15.



Missing the deadline results in an income tax fee based on family size. For a single individual making $2,500 a month, it’s a whopping $700 next year. Missing this sign-up period also means the next date to sign up for Covered California is in October 2024.



Visit Covered California (coveredca.com) or call (800) 300-0213 for information in English and Spanish.