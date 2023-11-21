Peace for Palestinian and Jew

November sun peeking under heavy clouds

a reluctant cook checking the pot

but dinner’s not ready yet — just the same old fiery stew of debt, divorce and disappointment

a dish of frolicking poison

made just for my muse

I may as well have shown her to the door with whips

Mewling like a kitten,

gossamer wings wrapped around her tiny breasts,

she’ll get the hell out of Dodge

and hunt a new heart

In Prague a pissed-off youth,

heart fresh as a plum stomps the dirty ground

and feasts on a hot goulash of cigarettes and angst

look out kid

Meanwhile over here in the good old US of A

used cars plummet from the sky

sparrows dodge a metal rain

lying fish swim through storms of dead stars

and washing machines

Run like hell kid

Somewhere in the South Pacific

restless ghosts toss pianos from the sky

until they line a long black beach

Look

a colony of maimed wooden seals choking on the broken

songs

trapped in their wood and wire throats

their ivory tongues brittle beneath

the platinum udders of a milk-mad sun

busy burning the salty sandy lips of seventh chords

It’s no good kid, she’s around your neck now

Fickle girl, my muse

Go on then, Sweetheart

roll my naked cravings into up your holy clothes and flee

Take the cinnamon magic

you once brewed up

in the cracked happy pot

of a young heart

Go on, off with you

for

and here’s the point, again

I am old

rusty as trains trapped in the desert

dry as a goat skeletons

my days of lonely-dog begging under your window

have been swimming into fields of dandelions

planted on the wind

Come on, old man, she’s off with someone new, your turn to …

… be led by little Sphinxes

straining at their leashes like eager terriers

your turn to …

… to shuffle across the village square

and settle into thick flags of shade

furling from gently tossing trees

Sit, old one

Settle like a bird into the dust

and sit silent with the silent elders

Sit, old one, and …

… when there is peace between Palestinian and Jew

turn one hoary ear towards the fading shell of the west

see the shore where the sea throws incantations at the moon

the beach where benedictions

stand guard over dying dreams

and stray kind words

gather up their murmuring letters

and leap for the sky

like startled doves

Pour honey, light and a child’s tears in the other ear

until it tastes

the laughter of flowers

then and only then

can angels and hungry seagulls

lift your name

(and all your other foolishness)

from your book of butterfly wings —

each page patterned with gas-on-dirty-water rainbows

— and feed it to the bag of black flames

inside the cawing crow

perched on the ribs of —

— god