Santa Barbara’s Eastside Neighborhood Park Reopens With New Look

Eastside Neighborhood Park reopened with a new look this week, unveiling two new playgrounds and adult fitness equipment as part of an $800,000 makeover that will be fully finished by the end of the year.

The park has been closed since December 2022 to allow for construction of the new areas, and while the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is still expecting to complete a turf renovation and improvements to the community gardens, the city has opened the new playgrounds and fitness areas for the public to enjoy.

In addition to the new playgrounds and adult fitness equipment, the park also added new accessible pathways and the city’s first-ever “nest swing,” which allows parents and children to swing together. The two playgrounds are intended for different age groups, with one playground made for children ages two to five and the other intended for kids from age five to 12.

Many of the improvements are centered around “play and fitness,”with playground obstacles to encourage climbing, promote balance and flexibility, and improve strength, agility, and coordination; and traditional workout equipment such as parallel bars and stations for sit-ups, dips, chin-ups, push-ups, and squats.

“Community collaboration has played a critical role in this project,” said City Parks and Recreation Director, Jill Zachary. “This park is an important family gathering space for the neighborhood, and the public’s participation in workshops and meetings allowed us to reimagine this space to better serve Eastside residents.”

While several new areas are open to the public, portions of the park will remain fenced off while work continues on a turf renovation for open grassy areas and improvements to the Yanonali Community Gardens.

$350,000 towards this project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant, while the remaining $450,000 was paid through the city’s general fund. The city will host a community ribbon-cutting ceremony when all park improvements are completed in 2024.