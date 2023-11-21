Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art’s Small Works Fundraiser Returns to Montecito

They say that good things come in small packages, and that’s certainly the case with the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art’s most popular exhibition and fundraiser. The art museum goes big with 675 small, 5×5-inch-square works by a pedigreed line-up of regional, national, and international artists.

Titled 5×5: Westmont College Celebrating 85 Years this beloved art show began in 2011 and was the idea of Chris Rupp, curator and collections manager, who envisioned it as a friend-raiser and fundraiser held in conjunction with college or museum anniversaries every 3-5 years. It has continued to grow in popularity because, as he says, “It’s a great opportunity to see the creativity of hundreds of artists from across the country all in the gallery at once,” he says. “It’s a visual feast for the eyes!”

Some of the well-known participating artists include Chuck Arnoldi, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Tim Hawkinson, Billy Al Bengston, Lesley Dill, and Rae Dunn. In addition, there are local favorites John Nava, Wesley Anderegg, Bill Dewey, Dane Goodman, Marie Schoeff, Dug Uyesaka, Linda Ekstrom, Inga Guzyte, Mary Heebner, and Rafael Perea de la Cabada. There are also works from Westmont faculty and alumni, including Tony Askew, Susan Savage, Alyssa Beccue, John Carlander, Alexa Goglanian, Nathan Huff, Scott Anderson, and Madeline Lush.

All of the work is donated with proceeds going to support arts education at Westmont. The exhibit is on view November 30 through December 15, with a free, public opening reception at the museum (955 La Paz Rd., Montecito) on Thursday, November 30, from 4-6 p.m. In addition, all of the artwork in 5×5: Westmont College Celebrating 85 Years is available for purchase through an online auction that ends Friday, December 15, at 5 p.m.

For auction details, artwork images, artist bios, and bidding instructions see westmont.edu/museum/5×5.