Get in the Zone

Jason Mraz dubbed it the “Fun Zone,” and he wasn’t entirely wrong!

The artists, craftspeople, and merchants of the Funk Zone are throwing a big block party on Friday, December 1, from 4-8 p.m. Prior to the pandemic, art walks were a popular feature of the Funk Zone, but this event is the first one in many moons, which makes it all the more exciting to come explore the scene and meet these creative folks in their studios, galleries, and stores on the block surrounded by East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara Street, Mason Avenue, and Gray Avenue.

Among the highlights is an artists’ reception at the new Silo118 Gallery (118 Gray Ave.) exhibition INTERMUNDIUM: Space Between Worlds, which explores the imaginative spaces beyond the sensory world through the work of three well-regarded artists: Barbara Parmet, Dug Uyesaka, and Rafael Perea de la Cabada.

Additional artist studios, merchants, and galleries open to the public are: Green House Studios, featuring the work of Liz Brady, Erika Carter, and Virginia McCracken (136 E. Yanonali St.); Zone Studios, featuring the creations of Jules Kramer, Andy Lancaster, and Jess Conti (121 Santa Barbara St., downstairs); Studio 121, featuring the work of David Diamant, Michael Irwin, Nate Irwin, Michael Long, Matt Rodriguez, Dug Uyesaka, and Rafael Perea de la Cabada (121 Santa Barbara St., upstairs); Tendrel men’s clothing (111 Santa Barbara St., Ste. B); Karen Lehrer Studio, featuring the work of Karen Lehrer (111-A1 Santa Barbara St.); Studio One Eleven, featuring the work of Barbara Leung Larson (111 Santa Barbara St.); Mason Street Studios and Gallery, featuring work from Alex Andriesse and Emily Morrill (121 E. Mason St.); Night Owl Studio, featuring the work of Pedro de Lla Cruz (122-A Gray Ave.); and Colorfield Arts, featuring work by John De Herrera (120 Gray Ave.).