SBART Press Luncheon: Santa Barbara High Cross Country Returns Victorious

The Santa Barbara High boys’ Cross Country team’s journey to the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship and subsequently the Division 2 State Championship highlighted Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon at Harry’s Café.

A core group of Dons built on their accomplishments year after year and grinded their way to the top. In a sport that requires superior mental toughness and competitive stamina Santa Barbara displayed both in abundance on their championship run.

“It’s just an incredible group of young men, who believe in the process and believe in the journey,” said Santa Barbara cross country coach Olivia Perdices. “When these seniors were freshman running dual meets behind masks out at Dos Pueblos, to their sophomore year where they won a league championship but weren’t even picked to make it out of the CIF Prelims and made it to the CIF Finals by the skin of their teeth. To their junior year where it just felt like we were underrated the whole season and walked away with fifth in the southern section and eighth in the state meet.

“All of those boys walked away knowing that was a meet that they could come back and win in a year. All of the boxes they’ve checked, all that time and everything they’ve done in this last year, but really this last four years to be there and give themselves that opportunity to put their entire selves out there for each other and trust that every other guy out there did the same work that they did and worked just as hard and was just as willing to put themselves on the line for every guy out there. It was just a really special day with a really special group of boys, and I can’t thank them enough.”

As a result of the CIF Championship and State title the last two male athletes of the week came from Santa Barbara High Cross Country. The Dons are led by senior Andreas Dybdahl, who is the defending state champion in the 1600 meter. He added to that achievement by winning the CIF-SS Division 2 Cross Country title with a personal record of 14:04.5

Andreas Dybdahl finished second at the Division 2 State Meet.

Dybdahl followed that up with a second-place finish at the Division 2 state meet with a time of 15:05.3. He received his male athlete of the week award on Monday although he won last week. Dybdah’s teammate Cainan Birchim of Santa Barbara High Criss Country was received the SBART Male Athlete of the Week for this week based on his performance in the state championship meet, Birchim finished in 12th place with a time of 15:31.1, which was good for 12th overall and boosted the Dons towards the team championship.

On the female side, Jaymi Coronado was last week’s SBART Athlete of the Week after leading the Cardinals to a 4-0 record, including wins over Cate, Carpinteria, Thacher and Valley Christian while averaging 14.5 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Freshman Hazel Dugre of Carpinteria girls’ water polo was named this week’s SBART Athlete of the Week after scoring eight goals in a 17-2 win over Foothill tech. It was her first high school and varsity game.

Hazel Dugre had an impressive high school debut with eight goals.

Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Chris Evans has been competing in special Olympics events for over 34 years and was named SBART Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

Evans specializes in tennis and has captured 23 wins in that sport, but also competes in softball and golf.

“Chris is a coach’s dream because he exemplifies humility patience and adapts to new shots,” said his tennis coach Liz Frech. “He solves his own problems as well as other people’s problems. He will have a solution to your problem if you ask him, actually, you don’t have to ask him, if he overhears that you have a problem he is going to pipe in and talk to you.”

According to Frech, if other players are missing equipment or need anything at all he shares what he has and picks up athletes that are sad or discouraged.