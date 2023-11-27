Virginia Alvarez Resigns from Santa Barbara Unified School Board

Board Has 60 Days to Appoint Replacement or May Leave Seat Vacant Until Next November

Virginia Alvarez has resigned from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees, effective Monday, November 27.

Alvarez, a human resources manager for the Montecito Union School District, served for three years after being elected in December 2020 as an “at-large” representative. The district converted to Trustee Area elections in February 2022, which will make her seat Trustee Area 5. Her seat is up for election in November 2024.

After moving with her parents from Mexico as a child, Alvarez grew up in Santa Barbara Unified — she attended McKinley Elementary School, La Cumbre Junior High, and San Marcos High School before attending Santa Barbara City College.

“Ms. Alvarez has been a strong voice for our students and families and will be very much missed,” said Board President Wendy Sims-Moten.

The board has 60 days to appoint a replacement to complete the rest of Alvarez’s term and will discuss and decide on the next steps for filling the vacancy at the December 13 school board meeting, the district said. Since the seat is still at-large, Alvarez’s replacement can reside anywhere in the district’s boundaries.

If the board decides not to appoint a replacement, then the seat will be vacant until the board elections in November 2024.