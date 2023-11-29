Full Belly Files | More Memories of Apple Guru Dave Beamer

This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 24, 2023. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Dave Beamer and Cycling Without Age | Credit: Courtesy

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and are getting into their leftovers today. We celebrated with about 70 members of our family in the same San Jose house where my late father grew up, as we always do.



Two weeks ago, Full Belly Files was about the small but mighty apple orchard of the late Dave Beamer. I asked subscribers for their own memories of Dave, and got a few thoughtful responses.

Gloria Rama was Dave’s hospice caregiver at Heritage House. “I was there with him every day during his last months with us!” she wrote. “He was one of my favorites. He and I had a very good connection. He was a great man! And to this day I still think about him.”



For many years, Randy Wright biked to work past Dave’s home, and he eventually noticed a yard with an “astonishing number” of fruit trees. “Since I was just starting to try to grow some stone fruit trees, it caught my interest, particularly since there was one small peach tree there as well,” wrote Wright. “I watched the few peaches ripen as I went by, and one summer morning as they were just perfectly ripe, Dave was out watering his trees. I stopped, introduced myself, and we chatted about backyard orcharding.

“He must have noticed my frequent longing glances toward the peach, and eventually offered to share one (of the probably no more than five) with me,” recalled Wright. “It was excellent. I always meant to return the favor with peaches from my tree once it started to produce, but jobs changed, paths changed, and I never did. I’m sad to have missed the opportunity.”



Wright is worried about the future of the orchard. “Those apple trees are going to need regular pruning, like most fruit trees, particularly since they are so close together,” he explained. “If some community effort comes together to care for Dave’s orchard, count me in.”

Dave Beamer and Cycles Without Age at Heritage House | Credit: Courtesy

John Boettner had tears come to his eyes when he read my story, as it reminded him of his wife’s long visits in Dave’s yard, which inspired their own orchard. A longtime teacher at Santa Barbara Middle School and a cycling superstar, John is behind the Santa Barbara chapter of Cycling Without Age, a nonprofit organization that takes people who can no longer ride a bicycle on three-wheeled “trishaw” trips through town.



When John started the chapter, Dave had moved into Heritage House due to his early onset Alzheimer’s, but he could still pedal on his own. “As our trishaws headed out the driveway, Dave would be coming out the door in his khaki shorts and white T-shirt,” wrote John. “He’d quietly cast us a glance, then hop on his green Surly and ride away.”

When John noticed that he wasn’t doing that anymore, his colleague Phillippe explained that the Alzheimer’s had progressed so that Dave couldn’t go out on his own, but that he was too proud to ride the trishaw. That changed a couple of weeks later, when Phillippe sent John some photos and a note: “Convinced David to go for a ride with me on the QT today. We rode to the Goleta Beach, and he didn’t say anything the whole way. When we pulled up to the sand, he started crying. I did too.”

Dave Beamer at Goleta Beach | Credit: Courtesy

Wrote John, “David’s Alzheimer’s nastily progressed. But he did agree to occasionally ride with the group. I knew he liked plants, so whenever I saw a tree or bush in bloom, I would roll over so he could fondle the blossoms or smell the blooms. He never said a word, but one afternoon, as we paused at a riotous rose garden to take in the scent, he looked up at me and smiled: ‘Thanks for stopping.’



“Those are the only words he ever spoke to me,” explained John. “But I remember them every ride.”

Alfredo Arroyo | Credit: Courtesy

Help Alfredo Arroyo

Alfredo Arroyo, the beloved daytime bartender at Joe’s Café and GM of Crocodile Restaurant & Bar who managed Café de Sol in Montecito for 39 years, experienced a massive heart attack on November 7. Though his open heart surgery went well, his recovery did not, and he was flown to UCLA to save his life. His family is raising money to help during this difficult time. Support them here.

Dream Big Darling Scholarships

The Dream Big Darling crew | Credit: Courtesy

Dream Big Darling, the nonprofit dedicated to elevating women in the wine industry, is hosting a Dreamer Exploration Summit and Dream Tour in January 2024, and offering scholarships to 20 “emerging women wine professionals.” The January 9 summit includes multiple sessions featuring industry leaders ($50 for women wine pros without a scholarship, $100 for guests), and the January 10 agenda (scholarship winners only) includes an introduction to Paso Robles, vineyard tours, a blending session, and lunch.



“These two days offer the ideal opportunity for our Dreamer community and supporters to share knowledge and build relationships that will resonate long after the event is over,” said Dream Big Darling founder Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins.



The scholarship deadline is Friday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Scholarships include both days of events, a one-night hotel stay, and a $250 travel stipend, the latter two provided by Hope Family Wines. Click here to apply.

Dream Big Darling founder Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins | Credit: Courtesy

Cab Franc Day in Paso Robles

Speaking of Paso Robles, I’ll be up there on December 3 to run a panel for Cabernet Franc Day at Cass Winery. This underappreciated Bordelaise variety tends to be a touch lighter and show a bit more pepper and herb than the much more popular cabernet sauvignon, which is actually the offspring of cab franc and sauvignon blanc.



It’s an action-packed day, starting with Wes Hagen showcasing cab francs from Argentina, Hungary, Napa, Bolgheri, the Finger Lakes, and Chinon. Joining me on my panel are Austin Hope of Hope Family Wines; Chris Taranto from Paso Wine; Bill Gibbs of G2 Vineyards; and Jeff Strekas of ONX and LXV wineries. This is all followed by a grand tasting of more than 20 wineries.



Buy tickets here, and learn more at cabfrancday-pasorobles.com.