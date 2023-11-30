Event flyer for Jim Bess: The First 90 Years | Credit: Courtesy



Artist Jim Bess celebrates “the first 90 years” with a special birthday party, retrospective exhibition, and sale at the Voice Gallery in La Cumbre Plaza. Guests are invited to celebrate Bess’s 90th birthday at the 1st Thursday Reception on December 7, from 5-8 p.m., where “wine, cheese, cake, and singing will be served.”

The exhibition, on view from December 3-30, includes a special painting titled “A Candle in the Wind” (acrylic on canvas, 34″x 34″), which will be auctioned off to benefit the nonprofit Organic Soup Kitchen, as part of the birthday celebration. December 7 is the first night of Hanukkah, as well as 1st Thursday, which makes this particular work of art even more appropriate for the festivities.

“Organic Soup Kitchen will be serving yummy soup. Of course, the usual wine and cheese. And yes, birthday cake,” shared Dianne Bess, Jim’s wife. She added, “We will have a drawing every 15 minutes for a piece of Jim’s original art. Join us for some holiday singing and Broadway show tunes.”

Sounds like a great way to celebrate 90 years of an artful life.

Voice Gallery is located at La Cumbre Plaza, 110 South Hope Avenue, Unit H-124. See voicesb.art for hours and additional information.