Make Your Dining Space Holiday-Ready

Credit: Christine Cowles

With the holiday season here, many of us are busy planning gatherings and making travel arrangements to visit loved ones. As I think about the weeks ahead and some of the stress that comes with the holidays (hello getting COVID-19 again or fighting crowds at the airport), I am calmed when my thoughts turn to sharing meals with family and friends. I think most of us agree that mealtimes are one of the best parts of the holidays.

Perhaps you’re having people over but don’t love your dining space? If you’re considering updating your dining area but feel overwhelmed by the number of options available, consider these tips to help you mix and match to your way to dining perfection:

Size of the Space

Let’s first start by considering the size of the dining room or dining area in order to determine the best table size. Ideally you should have about three feet of space/walkway around all four sides of the table, which gives people enough room to move around a table and also move chairs in or away from the table. Whatever the size of your table, allow about 24 to 30 inches per person so people can comfortably eat without bumping elbows.

Credit: Christine Cowles

In small areas, sometimes the best use of space is to place the dining table in a corner with bench or banquette seating. If you’re going this route, you’ll definitely need a dining table with a pedestal base.

Scale

Next let’s make sure your dining table and chairs are comfortable when paired together. Most dining tables range from 28 to 31 inches high, with 29 to 30 inches being the most common. The seat of dining chairs are usually 17 to 20 inches from the floor, leaving about one foot from the seat to the table. As a rule of thumb, this is the ideal distance.

Chairs should also fit comfortably under the table without bumping into the table legs, so be sure to keep this in mind when determining how many guests to sit around a table. Tables with a pedestal base are a great option as you’ll be less constricted by the table legs and can generally fit more chairs with this style table.

Credit: Christine Cowles

Materials

When selecting the materials for your table (glass, wood, metal, etc.) and chairs (wood, upholstered, cane, or rattan just to name a few) be sure to think about the other elements in the room. If your dining area is part of an open concept room and you can see the kitchen and/or the living room while you’re in the dining area, then it’s best to consider all of the finishes throughout the spaces so they blend well together.

In smaller spaces, I prefer to be cautious of how many different materials I’m using. For example, you might use a wood table with cane-backed dining chairs. In this case I’d pick caning that is similar in color to the wood of the table.

Mix & Match

If you’re not selecting a dining table and chair set (where everything matches exactly) but not sure how to pair chairs and a table, I always ask myself if items complement each other or fight each other. Choosing tables and chairs with a common element usually ensures that they’ll look good together. That common element can be the period, the undertone color of the finish, or the level of formality.

If the style of the table is mid-century and a walnut color, you’ll want to select chairs with similar lines and visual weight. Or perhaps your dining table has a glass top and brass metal base, then consider selecting upholstered chairs with fabric that pairs well with brass tones.

Credit: Christine Cowles

Mixed and matched seating works better on rectangular tables, which leave room for switching up the side and end chairs. For a more formal look, pair side chairs without arms with armchairs at each end of the table. Chairs with a taller back are generally more formal, so, for a less formal look, use the same low-back chair, such as a wishbone chair, around the entire table.

Finally, if you’re looking to make a change but don’t want to spend a lot, consider buying fabric chair covers or just adding two new end chairs to breathe a refreshed look into your dining room.

Wherever you share a meal this holiday season, ultimately, it’s the sharing that’s most important. I’d love to see photos of your family meals. Tag me on social media @VacayRentalDesign, and Happy Thanksgiving!

Images in this article were AI generated via Canva

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached athello@vacayrentaldesign.com.