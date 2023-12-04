Bradley Cooper to Receive Santa Barbara International Film Festival Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

I’ve had Bradley Cooper on my “to do” list ever since I saw the first trailer for his marvelous film Maestro, about the life of the great Leonard Bernstein (see Josef Woodard’s take on the film here). Now we can also add Cooper to our dance cards in what’s shaping up to a fantastic 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

He’ll be in town on February 8, 2024 to receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the Arlington Theatre, and YES, the award is for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro from Netflix.

Bradley Cooper | Credit: Netflix

A nine-time Oscar nominee, Grammy winner, and Tony nominee, another musically themed film, A Star is Born, was Cooper’s directorial debut — he co-wrote, produced, starred, and directed it, not to mention he got eight Oscar nominations for that film.

As Santa Barbara Independent Local Hero and SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said, “Nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper has proven to be an actor of incredible range and versatility. What has impressed me the most is that he has grown to be one of the most indelible directing voices. He’s a renaissance man — an outstanding performer indeed!”

See the trailer for Maestro here. (It’s currently playing at the Riviera Theatre.)

Cooper joins an elite roster of SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recipients that includes: Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett (yes she’s gotten it twice!), Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet, and Charlize Theron.

The 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 7 – February 17, 2024. Passes for the 2024 Festival are on sale now at sbiff.org. The film lineup and schedule will be announced January, 2024.