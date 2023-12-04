Cox Innovation Lab Brings New Technology to Goleta’s Youth

New Lab at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club Allows Students to Explore and Learn Through Virtual Reality, Video Games

The sounds of children’s laughter and cheering filled the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club last Wednesday as Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte — wielding a pair of comically oversized scissors — snipped the blue ribbon to officially mark the opening of the club’s new STEAM-focused Cox Innovation Lab.

Perotte was joined by United Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Baker, club board chair Roger Aceves, and Kirsten McLaughlin, the Santa Barbara market vice president of the lab’s sponsor, Cox Communications. Also in attendance was a group of young club members, who will all be able to utilize the lab and its TVs, Wi-Fi, virtual reality goggles, and video game systems, such as PlayStations.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte cuts the ribbon to open the new Cox Innovation Lab at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club on November 30 as young members of the club cheer. | Credit: Sierra van der Brug

McLaughlin, who is a Santa Barbara Westside United Boys & Girls Club alumnus, thanked lab sponsor Cox’s local team and elicited cheers from the crowd of children as she highlighted the virtual reality (VR) capabilities of the lab.

“It’s this idea of teaching the kids through that experiential learning with technology and giving them opportunities to access things that they may not have at home or other places they are,” McLaughlin said. “Those types of technologies will continue to be a part of their lives as they go forward.”

The VR capabilities will be used not only to play video games but also to start to teach teens to drive.

“We’re looking at it not only from a gaming standpoint but from an educational standpoint,” said Sean Savatt, the North County area director for the United Boys & Girls Club.

The children of the Goleta club immediately began exploring the lab, trying out the VR goggles and playing video games with one another, filling the room with the sound of excitement.

Cox has a robust relationship with the United Boys & Girls Club, having previously sponsored a computer lab at the Goleta club and providing other equipment and resources at various additional locations.