‘Wings/2023’ Flies to Santa Barbara Tennis Club 

Flying its way to the Santa Barbara Tennis Club this month is the eighth annual juried competition, Wings/2023, featuring all things wings, from things that take flight to abstract, fantasy, and representational interpretations of birds, bats, insects, bugs, and aircraft or its occupants. The more than 30 South Coast artists participating cast their pinions over a wide spectrum of work, including oil painters, photographers, and mixed-media artists.

This year, the juror of the awards is Nadya Brown, an artist who was born and raised in England. She has exhibited her work in the United States and the U.K., and studied Painting and Printmaking at Goldsmiths College, University of London, and received her MFA from Ohio University. Brown has taught at various universities and colleges, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Murray State, Millersville State, and Montclair State universities. She recently retired from Allan Hancock College. —Leslie Dinaberg

The exhibition is on view from December 2 to January 3, 2024, with an opening reception and awards presentation on Friday, December 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Wings/2023 is open to the public daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club (2375 Foothill Rd.). See santabarbaratennisclub.com/art for more information.