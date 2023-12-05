Construction Set to Begin on Downtown Mental-Health and Housing Development

An innovative mixed-use project that will bring 34 units of affordable housing along with on-site health-care services to downtown Santa Barbara is set to begin construction after several years in the planning stages. Sanctuary Centers, a nonprofit focused on providing care and housing for individuals suffering from mental illness, will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, December 14, for its five-story facility, which melds housing and health-care services together in one building.

The development has been in the works since 2019, and along the way it earned the blessing of city leadership, with the City Council allowing a density bonus by deeming the project a “community benefit” in March 2019 and the city’s Planning Commission granting an exemption to allow the proposed building on the 100 block of West Anacapa Street to stretch up to the maximum allowable height of 60 feet a few months later in June 2019.

The proposed design includes 34 affordable studio apartments, a 3,575-square-foot co-occurring disorders center, and a 4,290-square-foot integrated care clinic for individuals with mental illnesses. Residents will have access to in-house medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics, incorporating what Sanctuary Centers calls “a holistic approach to healthcare.”

Community spaces are also a core aspect to the facility, with dedicated areas for communal dining, activities, events, and programs. A spokesperson for Sanctuary Centers said that this community approach to housing and health care is important for individuals and families dealing with complex mental illnesses.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey toward building a healthier and more connected community,” said Barry R. Schoer, president and CEO at Sanctuary Centers. “Our groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes the beginning of a project that will provide essential services and create a supportive environment for individuals to thrive.”

The groundbreaking will be held at 115 West Anapamu Street from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.