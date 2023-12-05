Oprah Winfrey Delivers Inspiring Keynote Address at Cottage Health’s Annual Medical Staff Dinner

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA— Cottage Health was honored to welcome world-renowned global media leader, producer, actress, author and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey as the keynote speaker at its Annual Medical Staff Dinner. Winfrey delivered a compelling address on the profound impact of the human connection between healthcare professionals and their patients. Winfrey set the tone for an evening of reflection and appreciation for the significant role physicians play in the lives of patients with a powerful quote on doctoring by physician and professor Francis Peabody, who once said, “For the secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient.”



Winfrey further underscored the effects of meaningful physician-patient connections by sharing some of her own medical experiences. She reminded the audience of physicians that “no matter the advancements, your role and connection, one human to another, is unchanged.” Winfrey went on to express her gratitude to the Cottage team on behalf of herself and the entire community, “I came here tonight to say thank you to everyone in this room who gives their time, energy, knowledge, grace, and your power to help heal humanity. To help heal us.”

During her address, Winfrey commended Cottage Health for its outstanding facilities and state- of-the-art equipment, acknowledging, “I know for all of you it is a privilege to serve at the well- equipped and well-prepared Cottage Hospitals. The fact that you have all the latest equipment to operate at the highest level—that’s paramount.”



In her closing remarks, Winfrey spoke directly to the medical staff, stating, “The most powerful instrument you have is yourself. Your genuine interest in the care and in the caring of the patient before you. And for that, we are all profoundly grateful.”

The event also honored Cottage Health’s outgoing Chiefs of Staff for their leadership and service and welcomed the new Chiefs of Staff.



Outgoing Chiefs of Staff:

Alex Soffici, MD, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Alexander Morf, MD, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Sandra Wilson, MD, at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Incoming Chiefs of Staff:

Anne Rodriguez, MD, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

David Vierra, MD, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (to be announced)



The event was held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort and was attended by members of Cottage Health’s medical staff and leaders.



For more information about Cottage Health and its commitment to patient-centered care, please visit cottagehealth.org