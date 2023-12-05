Video Contest Challenges County High School Students

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 25th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme, “Tips for an Inspired Water Wise Garden”was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially in drought-prone Santa Barbara County.

County Water Agency Manager Matt Young comments, “This is a fun, educational contest that we look forward to every year. We are excited to carry this long-standing program into its 25th year and we can’t wait to see the amazing videos created by our local high school students.”

The contest meets several California State Department of Education Content Standards, including implementing world languages. Up to six videos, three English and three Spanish, may be submitted per school. The winning videos will receive prizes and may be aired on local TV and in movie theatres.

While the County Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, local private sector sponsors provide awards for the students:

First Place (English): $500 provided by Carollo Engineers.

First Place (Spanish): $500 provided by La Buena 105.1 FM.

Second Place: $250 provided by Geosyntec.

Third Place: $150 provided by Ewing Irrigation.

People’s Choice Award (voted by the public on the WaterWiseSB YouTube Channel): $500 provided by Dudek.

In order to be eligible to win prizes, student participants must submit their videos and completed Application Packet online by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024. The student winners will be publicly announced in May 2024.

The County Water Agency and local water providers thank our community sponsors for their generous support and look forward to seeing the creative videos that students submit for the contest!

To learn more and to apply for the contest, visit WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.