SBART Press Luncheon: Justine Katz of Dos Pueblos and Marcus Scudder of Cate Are Athletes of the Week

Senior Justine Katz of Dos Pueblos High girls’ basketball led the Chargers to a historic victory over Channel League powerhouse Ventura in overtime with a game-high 24 points and was named SBART female Athlete of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

On the boys’ side, junior Marcus Scudder of Cate has stepped into a leadership role this season and increased his scoring load. In a win over Thacher, Scudder poured in 25 points and followed that up with 22 points in a victory over Bishop Diego. Due to these outstanding performances, he was named SBART male Athlete of the Week.

Marcus Scudder led Cate to a 6-1 record overall this season.

Santa Barbara High Scholar Athlete of the Year

Andreas Dybdahl is best-known for his exploits in track and field as well as cross-country that have resulted in CIF and State Championships, but he is also a standout performer in the classroom and was named the Scholar Athlete of the year for Santa Barbara High on Monday.

Andreas Dybdahl is committed to continue is academic and athletic exploits at UCLA next year.

Dybdahl boasts a 4.4 GPA while taking AP Calc, Business Economics, AP Econ/Gov and AP Literature. He plans to attend UCLA, where he will continue his extraordinary career in cross-country and track and field.

“He’s just a wonderful kid to coach, and that 100 percent translates to the rest of his life,” said Dybdahl’s coach Rusty Snow. “I’m absolutely honored and proud to coach Andreas, and I look forward to the spring.”

SBCC Classic

The SBCC men’s basketball team hosted the SBCC classic over the weekend and won two of three games.

The Vaqueros defeated Desert, behind 18 points from David Coniglio. William Pace added 15 points and Truman Teuber chipped in 14 points. After a 68-60 loss to Monterey Peninsula on day two of the tournament, SBCC bounced back with a gritty 63-61 victory over Oxnard in a preview of conference games to come.

Ethan Boness led the way for SBCC off the bench in the victory against Oxnard, scoring 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range.

SBCC (4-9 overall) will continue its season at the Cuesta Tournament on Friday, against Hartnell.