Assemblymember Gregg Hart Secures $1 Million for Santa Maria Sports Complex

SANTA MARIA, CA – Today, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Senator Monique Limón will present a $1,000,000 check for the City of Santa Maria Sports Complex project. Assemblymember Hart championed the funding in the California State Budget in partnership with Senator Monique Limón. Members of the press and interested community members are invited to attend the check presentation event.

WHEN: December 13, 2023 at 3:30pm

WHERE: Minami Park – 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93458

WHO: Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Senator Monique Limón, Santa Maria City Officials

“Parks and recreational spaces play a vital role in enhancing the overall quality of life in a community,” Assemblymember Gregg Hart said. “They provide residents and families with spaces to exercise, relax, connect with neighbors, and make life-long memories, positively impacting physical and mental well-being. I am very excited about the joy that this new sports complex will bring to local youth and all residents of the Santa Maria Valley.”

“The Santa Maria Sports Complex will offer children a space where they can play their favorite sports, bring families together to build lasting memories, and provide a place where everyone can get outside safely,” Senator Monique Limón said. “I am grateful I was able to support Assemblymember Hart in securing this funding in our State Budget.”

“It’s been a long time coming, this future sports complex that is needed by our youth. We are excited about this additional step forward toward funding the new community sports complex,” Mayor Alice Patino said. “We have now secured more than $10 million toward the needed $15.5 million. The future sports fields will give our youth room to play and compete. We thank all of our partners who are committed to improving recreational opportunities here in Santa Maria.”

For years, Santa Maria Valley community members have advocated passionately for additional soccer facilities, with thousands of Santa Maria’s youth enthusiastically participating in local soccer leagues and school teams. This funding will assist the City of Santa Maria in developing a sports Complex with four state-of-the-art soccer fields and four half-court basketball courts. It will also include a scenic walking and jogging trail with exercise stations, a playground, and a vibrant plaza adorned with an art wall.