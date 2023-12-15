Attention Non-Profits: Applications Being Accepted for Grant Funds 2024-25 Beginning December 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Are you a part of a local non-profit serving Goleta residents or know someone who is? If so, the City of Goleta has $250,000 in grant funds available through a competitive application process. Starting tomorrow, December 15, 2023, through January 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., online applications will be accepted for both the Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs.

The City of Goleta is holding an optional Grant Application Workshop on January 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive). The workshop will include a presentation and Q&A session and will cover information on the City Grant and Community Development Block Grant, the application review process, awarding of grants, and more. Anyone who will be applying, or is interested in applying, is encouraged to attend.

Recipients of the City Grant may receive up to $10,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community. Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Each year, the City of Goleta sets aside a portion of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to support non-profits serving low-income residents, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness. CDBG funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which strictly regulates the use of these funds. The City of Goleta reserves these funds for agencies who qualify for CDBG funding, serve the goals of the City’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan, and apply for a minimum of $10,000. For the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, the City is distributing approximately $40,000 to public services from its CDBG allocation.

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted online starting tomorrow, December 15, via the ZoomGrants program. Once all applications are received, they will be reviewed by the Human Services, Homelessness Issues, and Economic Development Standing Committees, as well as the Parks and Recreation Commission. These groups will evaluate the applications and make funding recommendations to the City Council. The Council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May of 2024.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help your non-profit or community group. Apply hereDecember 15, 2023 – January 26, 2024.

For additional information on the grant programs visit www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants, attend the Grant Application Workshop on January 9, or contact Melissa Cure in the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or mcure@cityofgoleta.org.