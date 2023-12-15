Q&A with new SBAOR President Michele Allyn

By Todd Shea

2023 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Wow, a busy year moves by fast! Here we are in December. Decorations are going up, people are feeling the holiday cheer, and a nice little chill is in the air. Well, maybe not that last part as we are still in the low 70s, but hey, that is one of the 100’s of reasons I live here in Santa Barbara.

At this time of year, the new President of the Association of Realtors® is welcomed in, and I am honored to pass the torch this year to the incoming president for 2024, Michele Allyn.

Michele and I sat down, and she happily answered a few questions. Michele is easy to talk with, always very supportive, and happy to be doing the many things she is involved in. Michele always has a great story on tap and has some great insight into the history of Real Estate in our community, which she can help blend that experience with today’s issues and ideals. Michele started working with Sunset Realty at the age of 23 in the 1970’s. And has been an integral part of the REALTOR® community and involved with our Association of Realtors for years.

I am looking forward to supporting Michele this coming year, while continuing my work on the board of directors as past president, a traveling director for CAR (California Association of Realtors®), and on a few other committees as well.

What are you most looking forward to? I want my year to be about inspiring, educating, and empowering our members. Reminding them how important our profession is to the community. We find homes for people which give them a sense of well-being and a path to build equity and financial security.

Do you have any concerns for next year? My focus is always to stay positive and, at the same time, avoid Pollyanna Denial! We do have challenges facing us in the Courts and also the Court of Public Opinion. My faith in the value we bring to the community will be my focus.

Tell me a little about you outside of Real Estate? Outside of operating a Real Estate Sales and Lending Company, I enjoy playing mahjong once a week, and lunch with my bestest friend on the Saturdays I am in town. Participation in the help ministry at church feeds my soul. I have been meeting with a book study group for over 20 years. I have been involved in several non-profit organizations over the last 40 year and love to give back to my community. Love a long line at the store or bank to give me time to play games on my phone! The most important thing in my life is my family. My husband and I are very blessed that our children and grandchildren enjoy being with us and each other for holidays, birthdays and just any old event or occasion we make up. I am also blessed to have an amazing work family as well. They are so supportive of my volunteer work at the Association.

Thank you, Michele Allyn, for stepping up into this important volunteer role with the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for 2024. We all look forward to your accomplishments and to supporting you along the way.

Todd Shea is the 2023 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR). He is a California licensed real estate agent with the Zia Group powered by eXp Realty here in Santa Barbara. He has served on and chaired several committees within the SBAOR and served on its board of directors. Todd can be reached at 805.453.7730 and todd@ziagroup.com or message and follow @toddshearealtor on Instagram.