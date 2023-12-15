Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Installation & Awards Ceremony
On Friday, December 1, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 116th annual Installation & Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members.
The following awards were presented:
Community Service Award: Carpinteria Skate Foundation – Accepted by Peter Bonning and Julia Mayer
REALTOR® Community Service Award: Kelly Knight, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Honorary Member for Life: Stan Tabler
Howard Gates Award: Kelly Knight
Affiliate of the Year: Kelly Weiser
Outstanding Leader Award: Robert Walsmith, Jr.
REALTOR® Award of Excellence: Jeff Oien
Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®
2024 Board of Directors:
OFFICERS:
President | Michele Allyn
President Elect | Summer Knight
Vice President | Tyler Mearce
Secretary/Treasurer | Jennifer Berger
Immediate Past President | Todd Shea
Affiliate Director | Jennifer LeMert
DIRECTORS:
Bob Curtis
Mort Maizlish
Martha McNair
Jena Harris
Stephen MacFarland
Gay Milligin
Jean Sedar
Patrice Serrani
