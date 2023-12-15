Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Installation & Awards Ceremony

On Friday, December 1, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 116th annual Installation & Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members.

The following awards were presented:

Community Service Award: Carpinteria Skate Foundation – Accepted by Peter Bonning and Julia Mayer

REALTOR® Community Service Award: Kelly Knight, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Honorary Member for Life: Stan Tabler

Howard Gates Award: Kelly Knight

Affiliate of the Year: Kelly Weiser

Outstanding Leader Award: Robert Walsmith, Jr.

REALTOR® Award of Excellence: Jeff Oien

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® 2024 Board of Directors: OFFICERS: President | Michele Allyn President Elect | Summer Knight Vice President | Tyler Mearce Secretary/Treasurer | Jennifer Berger Immediate Past President | Todd Shea Affiliate Director | Jennifer LeMert DIRECTORS: Bob Curtis Mort Maizlish Martha McNair Jena Harris Stephen MacFarland Gay Milligin Jean Sedar Patrice Serrani

