Westside Charmer Full of Surprises

Address: 1426 Mountain Avenue

Status: On the market

Price: $2,125,000

I love the Westside of Santa Barbara. My family and I lived in a cute two-bedroom house on Clearview Road many moons ago. My boys were both born while we lived there, enjoying stroller rides around the neighborhood, play time at Harding School playground, and eventually their first Halloween trick-or-treating experiences. They were happy years.

So I thought I knew what to expect when I went to visit the house at 1426 Mountain Avenue on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Described as a 1920s cottage that was remodeled and expanded in 2008, the two-story home offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and all sorts of modern conveniences in its 2,000-plus-square-foot space. I knew those facts from the data I read, and I know the Westside. Yet I wasn’t prepared in the least for this charming home, nor for the stunning view that it enjoys.

The 1400 block of Mountain Avenue combines houses of different architectural styles into a friendly, welcoming street. When I arrived at 1426 Mountain, I walked up a brick path past rock-lined garden beds to a low wall that hugs the tidy front porch. I paused to admire a wrought-iron lantern hanging from a hand-forged hook, framed in an arched opening overlooking colorful succulents. Poppies, birds of paradise, bougainvillea, and native plantings vied for my attention in colorful camaraderie.

On the side of the house, a long, gated driveway leads to the garage with the backyard beyond. A terraced patio with a hot tub and multiple seating areas looks out onto serene, drought-tolerant grounds with a gently flowing fountain, avocado tree, and flowering rock garden. The far corner is a perfect spot for quiet contemplation. I was mesmerized by the home’s harmonious details, and I hadn’t even stepped inside.

Once I did, I found that the feeling of harmony pervades this entire cheerful home. The living room is a warm, sunny space at the front of the house. The curved lines of the striking fireplace are echoed by two graceful archways, one leading into the dining room and the other into the kitchen beyond. Clean lines and minimalist details marry perfectly with the charming original touches from the home’s 1920s origins. While the kitchen countertops are sleek, contemporary honed granite, the subtle sage subway-tile backsplash is reminiscent of the colorful original tile in two of the bathrooms. A curved niche above the living room fireplace mimics the architectural archways and stands ready to display artwork or other treasures, adding an additional artistic aesthetic.

The first floor also offers an office, bedroom, and full bath, plus a laundry area and hallway with extra storage. Another bonus is additional doorways from the kitchen, hallway, and living room to the outside, adding a convenient indoor/outdoor flow conducive to entertaining.

A gorgeous hardwood staircase leads upstairs, where a landing opens to the two remaining bedroom suites, including the jaw-dropping 400-plus-square-foot primary suite. A cozy fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a corner seating area are all lovely amenities, but it’s the view that steals the show. French doors lead out to a 175-square-foot deck that spans the length of the entire house and offers sweeping mountain views above the city. This vista stopped me in my tracks. The house sits just high enough to overlook the surrounding neighborhood, and it takes full advantage of the elevation.

I stood on the deck and admired the view for a few extra minutes, enjoying the peaceful surroundings and thinking about the lucky next owner of this beautiful home. I was reminded that experiencing something once doesn’t mean you know it. This Westside beauty surprised me in the best possible way and left me smitten and spellbound.

1426 Mountain Avenue is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Ali Evans of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Ali at (805) 980-8007 or ali@alievansrealty.com.