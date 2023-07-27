Whale’s Tail and Tales of a Whale

Address: 999 Andante Road

Status: On the market

Price: $3,250,000

How often can you say, “I spent Sunday morning in the belly of a whale”? Well, this past Sunday morning, I did just that. The “Whale House” is an iconic Gaudi-inspired, wood-shingled, three-story home plus guest house on a private lane in Mission Canyon.

Every surface and feature of this residence is special. The exterior is covered by cedar shingles, and there’s not one right angle in the whole place. Built in 1978 by architect Michael Carmichael as his own residence, the home is impressive, fanciful, and yet still immensely livable.

One enters the house, naturally, through the whale’s mouth, which opens to an entryway like no other: an undulating spiral staircase that opens to the sky at the top of the house, a k a the blow hole. An updated kitchen with onyx counters and marble floors leads through the dining room to the living room, where a massive curvy couch that is backed by a glass wall provides a first peek down into the internal courtyard. You guessed it — this is the belly of the whale.

Credit: Scott Gibson Photos

Before venturing outside, one can either walk up the curving staircase or ride upstairs in style in the custom copper elevator. Both methods are unique, charming, and yet completely forgotten once one steps into the riveting primary bedroom. This sweeping suite is reminiscent of both a massive treehouse and the crow’s nest of a ship. Porthole windows reveal gorgeous sycamore and oak trees while maintaining complete privacy. A huge river-rock fireplace — one of three in the house — forms one wall, and a step-down, walk-through, blue-tiled Jacuzzi leads to a balcony patio on the other side, with a dazzling red-tiled, rock-walled shower.

But that’s not all. The third story of the whale’s head is the penthouse bedroom suite, which includes a claw-foot tub with a treetop view.

In the outdoor internal courtyard, a 75-foot lap pool runs along one side of tropical-plant-lined walkways and inviting seating areas, then disappears into a covered grotto for an indoor-outdoor swim experience like no other. A swim-up bar, a teak-lined sauna, and bamboo outdoor shower — features that would be top-line attractions in most homes — blend right into this tropical fantasy as simply more of the magic of the “belly of the whale.”

Beyond the grotto is a separate guest house that offers two spacious rooms plus a laundry room with a bonus sleeping loft. Wavy, narrow-beamed ceilings in the guest house continue through to the grotto, adding to the indoor-outdoor experience of the Whale House.

It was impossible not to be wowed by this magical home. As unique as it is, it blends into its surroundings and feels inviting and comfortable. I was ready to hang out on the undulating sofa, plant myself in the grotto, and make myself at home in the treehouse-like bedroom suite for as long as I could. You guessed it: I was having a whale of a time.

The house at 999 Andante Road is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Daniel Carpenter of Sotheby’s International Realty. Reach Daniel at (805) 770-0889 or daniel.carpenter@sothebys.realty. More photos of the Whale House are available at sbwhalehouse.com.