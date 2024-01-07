Royal Orchestral Maneuvers, with Soul

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra | Credit: Ben Wright

Three world-class orchestra musicians walk into a bar…

When last we heard from the mighty Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) in town, almost exactly two years ago, a few tuxedoed musicians could be found nursing beers and talking about Benjamin Britten at the Sportsman Lounge. It was during intermission of the CAMA-sponsored performance at the nearby Granada Theatre, and they were happy to converse with a local journalist, to share intel about Britten’s Four Sea Interludes, on the concert program that night, and express appreciation for being in California’s balmy winter weather, in contrast to their hometown London’s chill.

And I was happy to soak up the information and the cosmopolitan ambience.

When the RPO, one of five major orchestras hailing from London, makes its next CAMA-hosted visit to Santa Barbara, at the Granada on Wednesday, January 17, there won’t be a British composer on the menu. The order of the evening will be Debussy’s Danse (orchestrated by Ravel), Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.

On this American tour, there will, however, be a prized young British phenomenon in the house, in the form of bedazzling pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, taking on the Prokofiev. This appearance marks the pianist’s CAMA debut, but local classical audiences were introduced to her and her deeply musical family, in duet collaboration with her similarly gifted and celebrated brother Sheku Kanneh-Mason, on cello, at a Campbell Hall recital in 2022. Later that year, the cellist himself appeared as orchestral soloist with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, another CAMA special.

Conducting honors/duties go to Vasily Petrenko, who officially became the orchestra’s music director during the season of its last Santa Barbara appearance — incidentally, the first American tour by an international orchestra during COVID times. The RPO, launched by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946, just post-WWII, performs at Cadogan Hall and occasionally Royal Albert Hall in London, when not keeping its regular touring program of various British cities.

And, fortunately for our city and others, they also head west, on the trans-Atlantic plan. Wednesday’s concert will be the kick-off of a week-long, six-concert American tour for the RPO, mostly out west but stopping at Carnegie Hall on its way back home.

We in the 805 are granted a personal, local vantage on the evolving relationship of Petrenko and his RPO collaborators. “We are enjoying each other’s company,” said Petrenko. “The orchestra is in such great shape already, so it’s always a joy to be there.”

CAMA presents the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). See ticketing.granadasb.org/18047/18057.