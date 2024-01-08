News
Courts & Crime

Montecito Man Arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery

Raider Damron, 28, Allegedly Assaulted a Shop Employee and Fought with Police

By
Mon Jan 08, 2024 | 1:07pm
Montecito robbery suspect Raider Damron | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara police arrested 28-year-old Montecito resident Raider Damron on Thursday after employees of a Coast Village Road business called 911 to report a strong-armed robbery at their store.

“Multiple officers responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect,” who was later identified as Damron, said Lt. Benjamin Ahrens. “After a detailed description of the adult male suspect was broadcasted on police radio, officers were able to locate a person matching their description near Coast Village Circle and Coast Village Road.”

Damron attempted to hide from officers in an underground pathway and was apprehended with the assistance of a police dog, said Ahrens. He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

A strong-armed robbery typically involves using force or threat to take items without the use of a deadly weapon, Ahrens explained.

As of Monday morning, Damron remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

