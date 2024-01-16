Man Fatally Shot by Sheriff’s Deputies in Santa Maria After Brandishing Weapon

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an incident in which a man was fatally shot by law enforcement following a several-hour standoff in Santa Maria on Saturday, January 13, according to a public statement released by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

At approximately 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a family dispute near the 800 block of Blake Street in Santa Maria, where they were informed that a male suspect was “brandishing a firearm.”

Family members of the suspect were able to escape the house and call for help, whereupon deputies arrived and surrounded the home, as well as evacuated neighboring residents for their protection. Responding authorities included auxiliary units with the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team, County Air Support, K9 units, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Santa Maria Police. According to the statement released by Zick, Sheriff’s Office negotiators attempted for several hours to “de-escalate and stabilize the situation.”

Deputies engaged with the suspect at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the backyard of the residence, where the suspect was shot by an officer and later pronounced dead at the scene. While the investigation is ongoing, no further details of the shooting are available for release by the Sheriff’s Office, including the names of involved parties.

The report stated detectives are adhering to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office policy and conducting an internal administrative review of the incident in conjunction with the investigation of the circumstances of the shooting.

This is the most recent instance of an officer involved shooting in North County. In December 2023, the Santa Barbara County DA ruled that the fatal shooting of a man outside Melody Market in Orcutt by Santa Maria Police in March was “justified.” In July 2022, the DA ruled another Santa Maria police officer was also justified in using deadly force on a knife-wielding man who attempted to break into an apartment occupied by a woman and her child. In November 2022, the non-fatal shooting of an unarmed Lompoc man by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies in February was also officially ruled as a “justified use of force.”