Santa Barbara Art Works Wants to Bring their Inclusive Studio to Special-Ed Students

Unconventional artwork finds a home on the walls of local art gallery and studio Santa Barbara Art Works. Walk in, and you’re greeted by cheery artists working on their latest projects.

Stroll down the hall, and you’ll see pieces that you couldn’t find anywhere else, including 3D mixed-media collages composed of sheet music and braille hymns that are meant to be felt, not just seen.

The program’s mission is to encourage creativity and professional growth for aspiring artists with disabilities, such as Joseph Colunga, who created the tactile collage series Blessed Assurance. Now, Art Works is looking to bring the studio to local students.

Their new Mobile Arts Program is being offered to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Santa Barbara and Goleta schools. Described as a “unique opportunity for students to learn professional art techniques without having to leave the classroom,” the program is focused on building fine motor skills, promoting self-esteem, and encouraging creative expression.

Children’s Art Program guru Jenny Mann said that they envision “making lesson plans more or less in the classrooms.” First, she’ll reach out to teachers to find out exactly what their needs are, and any special instructions, to tailor each lesson to each class.

“It’s so that everyone can participate, no matter what their abilities might be,” Mann explained.

For example, if a student has limited motor function, the program can provide special 3D-printed adaptive materials to make sure that student can participate. In the past, they created a paintbrush-holder that can be worn like a headband for an artist who had difficulty using their hands.

“It’s going to be kind of at everyone’s own flow,” Mann said. “Very relaxed and fun.”

All they’re waiting for is teachers and school staff to reach out and sign up.

The program, funded by the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, will bring all the supplies for the series of 45-60-minute workshops, which they hope to provide on a weekly or monthly basis. Students will receive their own personal sketchbook and begin by learning the color wheel and mastering the art of mixing colors, “to unleash each artists’ individual potential.”

Art Works, which has been around for about eight years, formerly served students right in the studio. However, during COVID, shuttling students became a challenge.

Santa Barbara Art Works just launched a new program to bring their studio directly to special education students. | Photo: Santa Barbara Art Works

“We kind of reimagined the program so that we could go to the schools,” said Judy Linares, executive director of Momentum Work, Inc., the program’s parent nonprofit. “Ultimately, we want it to be, obviously, a benefit for the students, but also a support to teachers as well.”

Right now, local special education teachers can use all the help they can get. Teacher shortages have been impacting schools around the country, but special education classrooms have been hit especially hard.

Mann said that she hopes the program can give these teachers a little bit of a break during their work day. “If I were a teacher, I would be like, ‘Oh, so she’s gonna come in and help me out, and they’re gonna bring everything to me? You know, sign me up.’”

Since the program is still in the early stages, Mann said her focus right now is on junior high and high school, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t do something for the elementary schools” further down the line once they’ve gotten their footing.

“The purpose is to get started and then build upon that and you know, create something that’s meaningful for the community,” Linares said.

“Everybody has the ability to be creative in whatever way they want,” she continued. “Just being able to create something that’s yours and to be able to have that experience, I think, is good.”

Teachers from special education and/or school staff are asked to sign up to secure their desired date and time for art workshops. There is no fee to participate; time slots may be limited due to staff availability. Please contact Art Instructor Jenny Mann at jmann@momentum4work.org or call the organization at (805) 260-6705.

For more information, see momentum4work.org/art-workshops-for-students-with-disabilities-traveling-to-santa-barbara-and-goleta-schools/.