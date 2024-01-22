Santa Barbara Airport’s Sunflower Program Promotes Stress-Free Travel

The sunflower is a visually striking flower. One that is unmistakable in nature.

If you’re strolling through the Santa Barbara Airport and spot someone wearing a sunflower-patterned lanyard, you might wonder what it means. It’s the Sunflower Program — a hidden-disabilities program — at work.

A sign at Santa Barbara Airport identifying the Sunflower Program | Photo: SBA

Navigating fast-paced spaces like airports is daunting. The lines are long, the crowds large, and the security process rushed. In these environments, people with hidden disabilities — or “non-visible conditions” — may find it challenging to communicate their needs to staff members. People with hidden disabilities often feel obligated to explain their disability if it is not immediately obvious to those around them. Last year, the Santa Barbara Airport recognized the need for increased awareness and partnered with Hidden Disabilities to introduce the Sunflower Program to the airport in May 2023.

The Santa Barbara Airport soft-launched the program in March 2023 during the airport’s annual plane pull, which raised money for Alpha Resource Center — a local social services nonprofit. The Alpha Resource Center is the airport’s main community partner for spreading the word about the Sunflower Program, said Angelica Daus, the marketing supervisor at Santa Barbara Airport. Since the program’s inauguration, the airport has received waves of positive feedback from participants. “Almost every single person writes a note of thanks and appreciation,” said Daus. “It is … really sweet just to see those notes.”

Through Hidden Disabilities, Santa Barbara Airport staff and on-site partner staff, including TSA, airlines, and rental cars, are specially trained to recognize the sunflower in the form of a lanyard. Those accompanying someone wearing the lanyard may wear a pin identifying themselves as a “Sunflower Supporter.” The bright sunflower acts as a visual trigger for staff to recognize someone with a hidden disability. Staff is not advised to provide an added level of physical service to the person wearing the lanyard, unless, of course, someone asks or displays an obvious need for help. “It’s really about a higher level of conscientiousness around our customer service,” said Daus. The Sunflower Program is not meant to call people out, Daus continued. Instead, the sunflower alerts trained airport staff that anyone sporting the yellow flower may need a little more time or assistance. “Just slow down a little bit, and know that this person might … need a little extra time or attention,” she said.

Last three photos — Lanyards from Hidden Disabilities | Photo: Hidden Disabilities

In a few years, the airport plans to break ground on their terminal improvement project. Over the past few years, the airport has expanded its destinations and is working to continue that growth in many areas. “We need to take baby steps through different programs and improvements in technology so we can get to that big thing in a few years,” said Daus on the airport’s plan to expand their physical space. The Sunflower Program is a part of the airport’s efforts to provide the highest level of service to travelers. “This is a part of that long-term plan to ensure that people are getting the experience they want, need, and deserve.”

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is present in more than 200 airports worldwide. The program is free and the application process swift. There is no requirement to explain one’s hidden disability to be a part of the program. Those interested can simply fill out a form on the Santa Barbara Airport website. The sunflower symbol is available for delivery or pickup at the airport.

To apply to Santa Barbara Airport’s Sunflower Program, visit flysba.santabarbaraca.gov/terminal/accessibility/sunflower-program.



For the full list of Sunflower Program airports, visit hdsunflower.com.