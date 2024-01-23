Getting a Little Rowdy at the Santa Barbara Public Library

Mornings at the Santa Barbara Public Library are anything but quiet. You can hear the chatter of parents and caregivers, the crash of falling Magna-Tile towers, the laughter of toddlers, and the babble of babies. Early learners fill the space, exploring books, taking first steps, and making new friends.

The Public Library is one of Santa Barbara’s only truly free organizations that caters to young kids and their families. But it’s not only about the books. The library offers a full roster of classes and programs hosted by helpful and supportive staff who are trained in child development.

“We believe in creating a nurturing space where families can grow together,” said Library Director Jessica Cadiente. “Our classes and programs aren’t just about early literacy ― they’re about building connections, fostering community, and supporting parents every step of the way.”

Ten times a week ― at the Eastside Library at 1102 East Montecito Street; the Central Library at 40 East Anapamu Street; and at parks throughout town ― these children’s librarians reach near-celebrity status with crowds of kids and caregivers gathered around, singing, dancing, and listening to stories.

Baby & Me

Ages 0-14 months; Wednesdays, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Central Library

These 30-minute sessions are for babies just starting to focus their eyes and hold up their heads, as well as those moving into tummy time and crawling adventures. The classes ― where a storyteller leads the group in songs, rhymes, reading, and sensory play ― not only stimulate cognitive development in babies but also create a space for caregivers (especially first-time parents) to connect with others facing similar joys and challenges.

Wiggly Storytime

Ages 14 months to 3 years; Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:15 a.m., Central Library

For those transitioning into the toddler phase and beyond, Wiggly Storytime engages kids with short stories, action rhymes, fingerplays, and more. Your child will learn sounds, letter recognition, new words, and motor skills, helping them grow into pre-readers.

Music & Movement

Ages 2-5; Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m., Central Library (Bilingual); Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Shoreline Park; Fridays, 10:30 a.m., with Library on the Go in rotating parks (check the calendar!)

A morning of singing, dancing, stories, and fun! In this class, children develop early literacy skills through music and dancing.

Music and Movement at Shoreline Park | Credit: Courtesy

Bilingual Stories and Songs

Ages 0-5; Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Eastside Library

For bilingual families ― or those looking to introduce Spanish or English to their children as a second language ― this program offers opportunities to grow literacy skills with action rhymes, a short story, and songs in both English and Spanish. Your child will practice language skills, social skills, and motor skills.

Stay & Play

Ages 0-5; Thursdays, 9 a.m., Eastside Library

Sometimes it’s challenging to show up on time for a class that only lasts half an hour, especially with a baby or toddler in tow. For those who want a more casual, drop-in format, Stay & Play is a perfect fit. It’s designed to support friend, family, and neighbor caregivers — though parents are still welcome! There are activity stations designed for child-directed play, guest speakers from community organizations, coffee and tea for the grown-ups, and snacks for the kids.

Kinder Ready

Ages 3.5 to 5; Saturdays, 10:15 a.m., Central Library

Space is limited and pre-registration is required

The library’s latest early literacy venture, Kinder Ready, focuses on the transition to kindergarten and is designed to ease children into a classroom environment. Kids practice independence, learn how to build routines, and develop social skills. Each session will focus on a new theme and concepts and include lap games, a short lesson, and circle time. Caregivers are also given the chance to connect with each other about this new developmental stage.

Visit sbplibrary.org to see the full regular weekly schedule and check out special events in the library’s events calendar.