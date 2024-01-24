Lompoc Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for October 2022 Head-On Collision

Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Tuesday that Kyle Nelson, a 24-year-old resident of Lompoc, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from a fatal head-on collision that claimed the lives of two teenage girls in 2022.

Nelson was originally charged on October 28, 2022, after he caused a head-on collision with a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, Savronoch said, on the southbound side of State Route 1, north of the Highway 101 interchange. Savrnoch stated in the release that Nelson had “attempted to overtake slower traffic and wantonly veered into oncoming traffic.”

A California Highway Patrol investigation determined that Nelson was traveling at speeds of 80 mph and collided into a vehicle containing two 19-year olds, Jenna Causby and Dorothyann Guthrie. The release noted that both women were pronounced dead on scene by emergency responders, while Nelson was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The DA’s Office stated that Nelson’s sentencing hearing is set for April 2, 2024, in Department 1 of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse with Judge Jean Dandona, and that, based on his pleas, Nelson will likely be sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

“This is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers of being under the influence of any mind-altering substance and getting behind the wheel of an automobile,” Savrnoch said.

“This one reckless and careless act has ruined the lives of countless people in our community who loved and cared about Ms. Causby and Ms. Guthrie. Thank you, California Highway Patrol personnel, for a solid investigation and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod, Michelle Mossembekker, and Lauren Franco for their work in seeking justice for these victims.”