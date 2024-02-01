Hotel San Buena Opens in Historic Ventura Landmark Building

I spent a lot of time getting to know Ventura better this summer while researching and writing Visit Ventura’s 2024 Inspiration Guide. There’s a whole lot to love about our neighbor to the south, where locals fiercely protect and celebrate its down-to-Earth, original character while simultaneously welcoming fresh energy as young entrepreneurs open new shops, restaurants and community gathering spaces. After meeting many locals and talking to a variety of business owners, I couldn’t help but share in their contagious enthusiasm for all things Ventura. As cool as Ventura might be in my book, it was missing one key element for a certain set of travelers: a stylish boutique hotel. As of 2024, that challenge is now a thing of the past!

Enter Hotel San Buena, which opened just before the new year. Back in 2007, two local families teamed up to purchase the 1928 building that was an Elks Lodge in its former life. The Becker and Jonker families started out by securing its Ventura City Landmark status to preserve its heritage. While a hotel wasn’t in the patriarchs’ original vision for the space, after bringing their daughters Hutton Becker and Kelsey Jonker into the fold a handful of years ago, the hotel direction was firmly cemented. The two were hands-on with every design detail, construction management, and hospitality business development.

One of the 32 rooms at Hotel San Buena | Photo: Shannon Brooks

The Spanish Colonial Revival structure and its adjacent building — constructed where a parking lot once was — are home to 32 rooms and suites. Nineteen of the guest rooms are in the original historic building, featuring striking architectural details such as high ceilings with painted wood beams and original chandeliers. Part of the restoration process was uncovering original elements, such as the balcony doors overlooking the lobby from the second level. They also repurposed as many original features as possible, including vintage red velvet theater chairs placed in the rooms and Elks Lodge memorabilia adorning the walls. Other antique elements were hand-picked from personal and family collections.

During their third week of business, I gleefully checked into the very spacious room 111, situated on the corner of Ash and Main streets on the ground level. Large windows on three sides let beautiful light stream in at all times of day. The open floor plan featured a glass-enclosed tiled shower (something to consider if planning to share such a room) and sink nook in one corner. The toilet is discreetly tucked behind a barn door, while the large dark wood bureau holds a minibar stocked with complimentary water and snacks. You also get a choice of a bottle of Ojai Vineyard wine or four-pack of Transmission Brewery beer upon check-in — on the house.

I toured the new Courtyard Building to get a feel for its 13 one- and two-bedroom suites. The two-story suites are very spacious with a residential vibe, complete with living rooms and kitchens — perfect for families or couples traveling together. These suites definitely have the most coveted second-story views via inviting balcony spaces, whether that’s overlooking Main Street and the foothills or sweeping out to the ocean. (The Pierpont Suite has the best sunset views, according to the hotel’s lovely General Manager Danielle Stanford.)

When it comes to the property’s communal spaces and the arrival experience, a valet station sits to the left of the front entryway (cars are taken to the underground parking garage) with complimentary guest bikes parked on the other side. Once through the wrought-iron gates, a fireplace lends cozy ambience to the patio and a few seating areas invite guests to chill out in the fresh air. Inside the expansive lobby are the front desk and more lounging space, including the bar, where coffee and tea are served in the morning and drinks and bites by day and night. A peaceful courtyard connects the two buildings in the center. And with its own theater space, The Velvet Hall, the property is a natural fit for functions and celebrations — no doubt, Hotel San Buena will quickly become a popular choice for weddings.

In terms of what to do, the downtown location is prime for catching a concert or performance at Ventura Music Hall, Ventura Majestic Theater, or the Rubicon Theatre Company. Hotel guests are also just steps away from shopping and dining on Main Street and beyond. I’ve grown very fond of both Prospect Coffee Roasters and Humblemaker Coffee for caffeine fixes; Rumfish y Vino and Model Citizen for excellent, sea-centric eats; and Good Lion Hospitality’s Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust and Strange Beast for libations and bites. Shopping wise, Folke has awesome Scandinavian-style home goods; Iron & Resin is all kinds of radness for clothes and lifestyle wares; and Real Cheap Sports is the original, one-and-only official Patagonia outlet for amazing outdoor apparel and gear deals. That’s just the start of my short list for downtown! Just about a mile away, there’s also my favorite pocket of Midtown — you won’t be sorry if you add Timbre Books, Plant Shop 805, Edenic Smoothies, Singing Sun Coffee, Pete’s Breakfast House, and Buddy’s Wine Bar to your Ventura “cheat sheet.”

Visit hotelsanbuena.com for more info and to book. At time of publishing, historic and landmark room rates were starting at $385 and suites at $445. Request a free copy of the 2024 Ventura Inspiration Guide at visitventuraca.com.