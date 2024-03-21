A Rumble in the Jungle

Leaving Urubamba, a small town located in the Sacred Valley of Peru, eight of us were destined for Quincemil,a jungle outpost. We were celebrating my wife’s birthday; she was born in Cusco, a high altitude city located in the Peruvian Andes.

It was here in Quincemil where my wife’s ancestors migrated from Poland and Croatia in search of a new life, laying claim in a sweltering jungle at an elevation of 2,108 feet. With names like Kalinowski, Stambuk, and Zlatar, some became scientists and taxidermists. They were critical in the development of the Manu Biosphere Reserve. The largest rainforest reserve in the world, it is located in the regions of Madre de Dios and Cusco.

The road to Quincemil was windy and narrow as we reached heights of 15,000 feet before dropping down into the jungle. A few years ago it would have taken a week of driving to seek out this adventure. But with the new highway that links Peru’s Pacific Coast to São Paulo on Brazil’s Southern Atlantic coast, a day’s journey is all that’s needed.

My wife’s cousin Yerko Zlatar is the owner and proprietor of Manire Lodge where we stayed. He recently built five beautiful bungalows on a piece of land that skirts by the Manire river. At a cost of $150 U.S. per day, the stay includes hot water and breakfast. For an additional cost of $5 per person, lunch and dinner are included. The kitchen was an old school house at one time.

The best months to visit are November-April. November is the warmest month and February is the wettest. According to the U.S. weather forecast, Quincemil receives 590 inches of rain annually, making it one of the wettest spots on earth.

Scientists working in the area claim it’s a biological hot spot. An abundant amount of birds, tropical flowers, orchids, and butterflies surround the area.

Yerko is an awesome host who can guide you on hiking trails and the history of the Manire Lodge. Gold still flows down the numerous rivers of Quincemil but not nearly as abundantly as in the past.

Our driver Vidal, with his duck bobblehead attached to the dashboard, made sure our journey was comfortable and safe. Born in Quincemil, he is also a good friend of Yerko’s. The cost for transport was $250 U.S. each way.

A destination that shouldn’t be missed, Quincemil is on the map as one of Peru’s hot spots. For those who love high altitude jungle and exploration this area is a must see.