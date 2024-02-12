Review | Say She She Brought the It Factor to Santa Barbara

Say She She at SOhO on February 9, 2024 | Photo: Rebecca Horrigan

Santa Barbarans lucky enough to attend the sold-out Say She She show at SOhO on February 9 were transported to a disco-soul nightclub of the 60s-70s where it felt impossible not to cut a rug. The seven-piece Brooklyn-based band fronted by three powerhouse singers and backed by wildly talented musicians was a blaze of old school funk-infused fire.

The group wasted no time heating things up with the pulsing bass of their instantly dancey single “Reeling.” Written as a directive from Mother Earth to fight the destructive forces of capitalism, it calls on the audience in perfectly synced vocals to “stroke the fire/burn the embers.” Rising up never felt so groovy.

With the steady and unyielding energy of Mother Earth herself, the band hardly took a breath before launching into the glittery favorite from their dazzling new album Silver, “C’est Si Bon.” Channeling a high fashion Parisian playfulness, the song is another number full of urgency, beckoning the audience to “Tell them what you want! The time will soon be gone. When all is said and done The world keeps spinning on …”

Another highlight included the sassy “Better Man” from 2022’s excellent Prism. Their new single, the dramatic “Trouble,” left jaws wide open in amazement at the skill and range of these classically-trained singers who know how to let loose. Reeling from the infectious music, radiant performances, and the novelty of something so funky yet tight in Santa Barbara, I’ll be dancing into the week ahead.