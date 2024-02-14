Celebrating and Supporting the Black Community in Santa Barbara

There’s no better time to celebrate and support the work of the nonprofit Healing Justice Santa Barbara than Black History Month. With that in mind, the first (with plans to become annual)l Black is Beautiful Gala Fundraiser is happening on Friday, February 23. This special event celebrates our local Black community leaders with a Legacy Awards ceremony and a formal back tie affair at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Funds raised from the event are allocated to four main initiatives; the preservation of local Black historical landmarks, providing four local Black high school seniors with higher education scholarships, an emergency community grants fund, and support for the annual Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Barbara.

‘Turning up’ and ‘turning out’ on the dance floor are sure to be a theme for Healing Justice Santa Barbara, whose grassroots beginnings stem from organizing community engagement and activism. And although the evening will carry a message of unity and joy, the message is clear that a change is needed in Santa Barbara for the Black community.

The women-led group already succeeded in implementing some major changes when co-founders Krystal Farmer-Siegert and Simone Akila Ruskamp took to the stage on the steps of the Santa Barbara Courthouse as hundreds gathered in peaceful protest demanding recognition of historical Black landmarks, and support from the city for an annual Juneteenth celebration back in May of 2020, six days after the death of George Floyd.

Music from the Divine 9 Stroll, plus a marching band and musical choir will keep the party moving following a dinner and awards ceremony for Black legacy leaders. While the gala is guaranteed to have attendees up out of their seats and on the dance floor for an evening of fun, the group’s biggest goal is to raise $100,000 to reinvest into the community.

“The fundraising goal is ambitious, but so are we, and we know the money is out there,” says Farmer Sieghart. Funding is going toward the direly needed repairs to the historic St Paul AME Church on Olive and Haley Streets. Members of the church — which in 2020 was designated a Santa Barbara City Historic Landmark, in recognition of its architectural distinction and significant cultural history — are currently not able to meet at the building due to unsafe roof conditions.

Another important initiative of the group is providing college or trade school scholarships for local Black youth. College tuition is a well known barrier to access for underserved and underrepresented youth and the Sojourner Kincaid Rolle Youth Artivism Scholarship at Healing Justice (named for the recently deceased and very beloved community activist and poet) promises to help alleviate some of that strain through individualized support for four Black/African American identifying youth finishing their senior year in high school.

Santa Barbara has never quite been regarded as a melting pot of diversity or pioneer of Black activism but historical data shows the Black community was actively engaged for years before rising housing costs drove many of the founding leaders to larger cities. Yet, for a group that represents a mere 1.4 percent of the county’s population (2022 SB Census Data), the list of Black achievements in our community is something worth celebrating. Guests can expect to learn a bit more about our local history during the cocktail hour where a timeline and art exhibit will be showcased.

Small but mighty, this event is an effort to invite the community at large to stand in solidarity, unity and community. “There is such a rich and beautiful history of Black activism and leadership in Santa Barbara,” says Farmer Sieghart. “Healing Justice wants to celebrate and encourage the continuation of that.”

Healing Justice Black is Beautiful Gala Fundraiser takes place on Friday, February 23, beginning at 6 p.m. (VIP cocktails) or 7 p.m. (general admission) at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd. For tickets, please see https://bit.ly/3HRIVUg. Additional donations to Healing Justice of Santa Barbara can be made at https://bit.ly/3HNpVXb.