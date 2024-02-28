Signs at MultiCultural Center at UC Santa Barbara ‘Spell Out’ Anti-Zionist Messages

Protests against the Israel–Hamas conflict are a regular outcry on the UC Santa Barbara, but it got more personal this weekend when handmade signs were posted at the campus MultiCultural Center reading “Zionists NOT WELCOME” and “It was never about Hamas, never will be.” Another sign read “Stay away from our kitchen too!” The MultiCultural Center’s kitchen was scheduled to be used for a Shabbat meal to students this weekend.

These signs, among others, were widespread on social media, including on the MultiCultural Center’s official Instagram account, with the caption, “In case we aren’t clear, let us spell it out.” The center’s Instagram and Facebook accounts are no longer active.

Some of the signs attacked Tessa Veksler, the daughter of Soviet Jewish refugees and president of UCSB’s Associated Students whose office is in the MultiCultural Center (MCC) building. These signs were stuck to MCC’s walls and read, “You can run but you can’t hide Tessa Veksler!” and “F*** a ‘neutral’ A.S. President.”

In an Instagram response to the signage, Veksler wrote, “I do not feel safe on campus. How can Jewish students feel safe at UCSB when they see a Jewish leader being explicitly targeted?”

The verbal aggression was found in the dormitories, as well. One student had a mezuzah, a small piece of parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses, fixed on his dorm room door. He woke up this weekend to find “Zionists not welcome” written on his door in black marker. Despite efforts to scrub the writing off, remnants are still very much visible.

UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang released a statement on Monday evening that read, “The signage has been removed and campus is conducting a bias incident review based on potential discrimination related to protected categories that include religion, citizenship, and national or ethnic origin. The posting of such messages is a violation of our principles of community and inclusion.”

Attempts to contact the MultiCultural Center, which has canceled events through March 1, were returned by the university’s media relations manager, Kiki Reyes, who simply echoed Yang’s original statement. Santa Barbara Hillel and Chabad at UCSB were also asked for comment but did not respond.

This comes after hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers were posted on Isla Vista homes and businesses late last month. The leaflets attempted to connect Jews to racism and pedophilia, and they denied the Holocaust entirely.

Michael Drake, president of the University of California, pledged $7 million last November to combat such anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on UC campuses. The money was committed to go toward mental health services for affected students, new educational resources, and additional training for leadership and staff.

Students are encouraged to submit any bias incident reports here.