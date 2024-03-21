Channelkeeper’s Blue Water Ball Celebrates Nonprofit’s Work to Protect and Restore Santa Barbara’s Watersheds

Esteemed member of the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation Mia Lopez welcomed guests with a prayer and song mindful of shared place and depth of time. | Photo Credit: Nell Campbell

The Cabrillo Pavilion contained a sea of more than 200 people dressed in blue and spending green on Saturday, March 16, for the nonprofit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 22nd annual Blue Water Ball.

A blue sky and shimmering waters could be seen through the venue’s windows, acting as a reminder of what they were celebrating: the organization’s work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

Mia Lopez, a member of the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation, welcomed attendees with prayer and song. Her community, whom she called “the dolphin people,” is advocating to protect 7,500 miles of coastline and offshore waters along the Central Coast — including the Sacred Heritage Site of Lisamu’, alongside habitat for whales, sea turtles, birds, and other marine life. Channelkeeper and other environmental groups are rallying behind them to strengthen protections proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The ball and its sold-out crowd raised $170,000 to fund these advocacy initiatives for healthier water habitats, as well as support ongoing and future education and research programs, their efforts to monitor creeks and coastal waters, and the organization of volunteers for community cleanups.

The night’s keynote speaker, Chief Executive Officer of Patagonia Ryan Gellert, explained that his love for the ocean was nurtured by living next door to it in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he grew up surfing. “I’m not terribly optimistic,” Gellert shared. However, he said, “One of the obstacles to saving home earth is believing somebody else is gonna do the work.”

Patagonia and Channelkeeper have worked together for more than two decades to help maintain healthy creeks, rivers, estuaries, and oceans, Gellert said, including ongoing advocacy to protect the Ventura River.

Ted Morton and Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, discuss the environment and the transformative power of local, grassroots efforts during the evening’s Channelside Chat. | Photo Credit: Nell Campbell

During cocktail hour, ball attendees mingled and nibbled on hors d’oeuvres while exploring the water-inspired artwork donated for the silent auction by 14 local artists, with smooth jazz music from Dave Vignoe Trio and keyboardist Mel McGary setting the mood.

Afterward, emcee Andrew Firestone opened up the bids for other auction items, including a seafood dinner from a private chef, a Santa Cruz island adventure, and a coastal cruise with the Channelkeeper crew. Catering Connection served an elegant three-course meal, and Channelkeeper Executive Director Ted Morton spoke about the organization’s environmental education programs, advocacy campaigns, and volunteer efforts to help keep coastal watersheds and habitats healthy.

The organization said it is grateful for the community’s ongoing support and would like to extend special thanks to event sponsors Patagonia, Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries, and NatureTrack Film Festival, and the many individual sponsors, underwriters, and honorary committee members, artists, auction donors, and guests, who made the evening so special.

“This year’s Blue Water Ball was a wonderful celebration,” Morton said. “We are grateful for this community of supporters who believe in Channelkeeper and make it possible for our work to have such a positive impact in our communities.”

For more information, see sbck.org.