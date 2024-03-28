Cabrillo High School in Lompoc | Credit: Lompoc Unified School District

An 18-year-old student at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

The student, Jesus BarajasLemus, was called in around 12:12 p.m. for a probation search in the school office, where School Resource Deputy Dunn “found him in possession of a loaded handgun that is not registered to him,” according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

BarajasLemus was arrested and will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail on to-be-determined charges and bail amount. Because the student was arrested “contemporaneous to the discovery of the handgun,” Zick said, Cabrillo High School, which is part of Lompoc Unified School District, “was not asked to take any protective measures.”

“There are no additional campus safety concerns directly related to this incident,” Zick said.