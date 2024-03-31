County to Distribute Narcan to All Isla Vista Residents Prior to Deltopia

On Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 6 p.m, 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, her office, and volunteers will be distributing the opioid-overdose-reversing drug Narcan to all Isla Vista residents in preparation for this year’s Deltopia weekend.

The distribution event, which will kick off at Walter Capps Park in Isla Vista, is in partnership with the County’s Behavioral Wellness Department, Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD), and UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Students.

Supervisor Capps’s office said that the goal of the event is to reach all 900 units in Isla Vista to distribute Narcan as well as bluff and cliff safety information to any resident that wants supplies.

Following last year’s tragic death of UCSB junior Jude Quirinale, 21, of Monterey, which was attributed to an apparent fentanyl overdose, Capps’s office and IVCSD believe that Narcan safety is a “priority” to “protect life in Isla Vista.”

“Last year during Deltopia, there was a tragic death from fentanyl of a promising student,” Supervisor Capps said. “One death is one too many, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep our young people and community safe.”

“I’m thankful for the partnership of the County’s Behavioral Wellness Department, the Isla Vista Community Services District and UCSB’s Associated Students to distribute Narcan to households in Isla Vista. I encourage the public to join us and volunteer on April 2 to help distribute this potentially life-saving resource.”

Bluff and cliff safety information will also be distributed during this event, which has been a priority for Supervisor Capps during her time in office but has become especially prevalent since the death of 19-year-old Santa Barbara City College student, Benny Schurmer, on September 2, 2023.

According to the statement from Supervisor Capps’s Office, the public is invited to attend and the event is open to volunteers to distribute supplies and safety information. If you would like to volunteer, you may find more information here.