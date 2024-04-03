Beau James Wilding Releases New Song ‘Here There Be Dragons’

If Beau James Wilding revisits a song he penned years ago and finds that it still holds up, he deems it worthy of recording, he explained. This was precisely the case with his latest song, “Here There Be Dragons,” the title track of his forthcoming EP scheduled for release on May 3, with the single set to drop on April 5, and a release party the next day.

Wilding boasts an impressive discography, having previously released three full-length albums: Violet of the Pacific (2014), The Amor Fati of Crazy Cloud (2019), and seeing i god (2023).

Based in Carpinteria, Wilding wrote the newest track a few years back during a particularly challenging phase in his life, aiming to uplift his spirits through the act of creation. He aspires for the song to serve as an inspiration for listeners navigating through adversity. Though he acknowledges that his circumstances have significantly evolved since the song’s inception.

Recorded at Castaway 7 Studios in Ventura, “Here There Be Dragons” draws inspiration from Wilding’s exploration of his Irish heritage, particularly a discovery related to one of his ancestors’ names, which translates to “Here There Be Dragons.” Drawing influence from mythology, Wilding perceives dragons as always representing “wisdom” and “power.” Using this imagery, he inspires listeners to trudge through hard times and “fly on anyway.” The chorus encourages listeners not to get lost in the “good” or “bad,” he said.

Carpinteria-based musician Beau James Wilder | Photo: Courtesy

Wilding recorded a music video for the track with his friend Larry Nimmer. After much back-and-forth and overthinking the concept, Wilding and Nimmer decided to “keep it simple.” The result is Wilding singing on Nimmer’s porch in Carpinteria in the afternoon sun.

In the video, a white paper lantern is tied to Wilding’s guitar’s neck. He said that the traditional Korean lantern is from his wedding. He considered taking it off for the video but kept it, saying, “I think it relates to the song in that it’s sort of like a beacon to strive toward.”

Wilding doesn’t assign his sound to just one genre but said that he draws inspiration from punk rock and folk music, specifically Irish folk music. He’s a devoted fan of the Irish Folk band Planxty. This infusion of sound is evident in “Here There Be Dragons,” which features a harmonica solo alongside Wilding effortlessly strumming an acoustic guitar. His voice carries a distinct raspiness, adding a rugged charm to his passionate delivery. Local Tom Kenny plays the drumming on the track on a bodhrán drum traditionally used in Irish music.

Depending on how Wilding feels at the moment, he may sing part of the song’s chorus differently. He alternates between singing, “No one can take your pride, only your time,” and, “No one can take your pride or your time.” He says the line is about “work.” Wilding, who works full-time, acknowledges that “everybody has to work” and “people can certainly take your time,” but he said he doesn’t have to look at it that way. “I can choose to look at it as, I’m choosing to spend time working so that I can further my goals in life.”

Wilding will perform his new song at the BrewLAB (4191 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria) to celebrate its release on April 6. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free. See beaujameswilding.com/home.