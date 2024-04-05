The Outsider, by Paul Slade Smith, is a political comedy that follows a shy, policy-enthusiast lieutenant governor thrust into the spotlight when his predecessor resigns in disgrace. Ned Newley, played by Justin Stark on the Jurkowitz stage at Santa Barbara City College, is interested in behind-the-scenes government. He’s perpetually anxious around cameras, the press, and the public, but he knows he can make positive change behind closed doors. Newley’s loyal chief of staff, Dave Riley (played by Nicholis Sheley), takes on the challenge of keeping Newley in office.

“The show comes off as a political comedy that is very clever, that almost anybody can relate to,” says Stark. “But [it] ends up making a very good point about the duty of politicians and government. I wholeheartedly believe that Ned wants to do the best that he can in his position for the people of the state that he represents, but he’s just not good at playing the political game.”

Riley believes in politics and believes in Newley’s ability to govern with a fair and compassionate hand. “Riley serves as the driving force behind this narrative,” says Sheley. “Everything revolves around his motivations and goals for Ned.” According to Sheley, the show gives a humorous look at how the media and public perception of a candidate can affect elections — all while “celebrating democracy.”

While the show is about politics, it’s not about the right versus the left, or the woke versus the un-woke, or the conservatives versus the liberals. Instead, Stark points out, the show focuses on the difference between a “populist candidate and a politician that knows about government,” and “charisma versus competency.”

Take a break from coverage of the actual election in favor of uplifting comedy that leans into the idea of a more competent future for democracy.

Nicholis Sheley and Grace Wilson in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of ‘The Outsider’ by Paul Slade Smith | Photo credit: Ben Crop

Nicholis Sheley and Justin Stark in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of ‘The Outsider’ by Paul Slade Smith | Photo credit: Ben Crop

Justin Stark and Nicholis Sheley in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of ‘The Outsider’ by Paul Slade Smith | Photo credit: Ben Crop

Directed by Katie Laris, The Outsider runs at SBCC’s Jurkowitz Theater (721 Cliff Dr.) April 12-27. See theatregroupsbcc.com.