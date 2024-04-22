‘Come from Away’ Comes to Santa Barbara

The characters and events in the Broadway hit Come from Away are based on the incredible true story of a little town that became a big community after 38 commercial airliners (carrying 6,500 passengers) were rerouted from their original destinations on September 11. The planes landed in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, where the townspeople jumped into action to feed, house, and entertain their influx of temporary refugees. Come from Away is a story about kindness in the face of fear and uncertainty, and welcoming outsiders from all over the world to make the best of a dire situation. Presented by the American Theatre Guild as part of the Broadway in Santa Barbara series, this professional touring production runs April 30 and May 1 at The Granada Theatre.

This uplifting musical offers theater lovers a unique experience. The music isn’t exactly the usual pop-rock-inspired showtunes of recent decades, nor is it akin to the more traditional songs of the 20th-century musical. Instead, the score is grounded in customary Newfoundland music inspired by the folksy sounds of the population’s Irish heritage.

Come from Away is performed by 12 actors playing multiple characters who are distinguished from each other with small costume shifts (like a coat or pair of glasses) and changes in accent and physicality. Performer Stanton Morales’s main character is engineer Nick Marson, but he also plays various other townspeople and “come from away-ers.” Morales describes Gander as a warm, honest, hardworking community. “It’s a wonderful reminder of the goodness of people and humanity. Whatever our differences are, our country, our language, our skin color — it’s possible and good to just accept and help one another,” he says. “This is not a political show; it doesn’t push things in your face, but it is a human show. A show about goodness and kindness.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, see ticketing.granadasb.org/overview/18223.