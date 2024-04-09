Review | ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Brings Artistry and Substance to an American Dream Destroyed
The Immigrant Family Story Behind One of Capitalism’s Biggest Crashes
Like those who built Lehman Brothers (a finance firm in its most recent — and last — iteration) from the empty pockets of indomitable immigrants, The Lehman Trilogy is a theatrical work that requires vast ambition. Adapted to English by Ben Power, this play divides the 150-year legacy of Lehman Brothers into three acts, following three generations of Lehmans — each pushing to keep the company dominant through constant cultural evolution. Presented by Ensemble Theatre Company, The Lehman Trilogy has it all: an elegant script that cares about the art of theatrical language (without sacrificing meaning or significance); a director (Oánh Nguyễn) who, like an expert juggler, has cultivated a seamless, balanced experience for the viewer that smoothly rotates focus between the performers; and three exceptional actors who capture the comedy, tragedy, and poignance of the play (while also inhabiting the plethora of characters throughout the Lehman history). It’s a clever production of artistry and substance that entertains from curtain to curtain.
In 1845, brothers Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer Lehman, Jewish immigrants from Bavaria, open a fabric shop in Alabama. Played by Troy Blendell (Henry), Chris Butler (Emanuel), and Leo Marks (Mayer), the Lehmans are the original finance bros. Through a series of strategic pivots and ingenious innovations, the Lehmans’ small-time business — first retail, then wholesale, then banking and finance — becomes a major player in the world economy until the 2008 crash.
This story is so well-crafted that it feels like a purposeful allegory in its depiction of the gallant rise and inevitable fall of well-intentioned people whose ambitions turned rapacious. And it’s a truly American tale, born of an immigrant nation with an eye on growth, capitalism, and financial achievement. The Lehman Trilogy, which runs through April 21, exposes the true passions behind a wealth-accumulation culture that can seem, on the surface, bereft of humanity.
