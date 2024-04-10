Leslie Zemeckis’s Newest Documentary ‘Grandes Horizontales’ Screens in Exclusive Event

Best-selling author and documentarian Leslie Zemeckis is set to host an exclusive screening of her newest documentary, Grandes Horizontales, this Thursday, April 11, at the ARM Studio (8 E. De la Guerra St.), 5-8:30 p.m. The acclaimed filmmaker will lead a pre-screening reception that features French bites, champagne, and a candid discussion about the film’s creation. The evening will conclude at the Riviera Theatre for the screening and a brief Q&A.

The award-winning film follows Zemeckis as she journeys to Paris in search of the history of the courtesan — a circle of ambitious, autonomous women that turned high society upside down by leveraging wit, wisdom, and sexuality in mid-19th-century Paris. Winner of the Hollywood Independent Film Festival’s award for Best Documentary, Zemeckis’s fourth documentary unearths stories of fortune and tragedy.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. View the teaser trailer here.