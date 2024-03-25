Illuminate Film Festival Brings a New Approach to Solving the World’s Biggest Problems to Santa Barbara

Replete with not only a population of environmentally and socially conscious thinkers, but also a community of creative cinephiles, Santa Barbara is providing the perfect new backdrop for the Illuminate Film Festival. After nine years, the showcase of “evolutionary cinema” has seemingly “outgrown” its previous home in Sedona, Arizona, according to Executive and Creative Director Téana David. Ready to take on a new landscape and the challenge of a larger audience, Illuminate is moving to Santa Barbara for a weekend filled with eye-opening films, Q&As, panels, parties, and workshops.

“Illuminate’s mission is to elevate humanity’s sense of self, purpose, and possibility and to leverage the power of cinema to inspire lasting social transformation,” according to their website. To hone in on this mission, the Illuminate team has separated the transformation they envision into five pillars: ecology and earth stewardship, health and well-being, science and education, social action and democracy, spirituality and psychology, philanthropy and public service, and arts and culture. Based on these pillars, David and her team then narrowed down which films they wanted to feature and speakers they wanted to invite.

The festival opens on Friday, April 5, with screenings all weekend long and will be followed by a week-long immersive workshop for creators, ending Friday, April 12. Both David and Director of Community Relations Mahil Senathirajah are honored to welcome Deepak Chopra to deliver a keynote address at the Community Kick-Off Mixer on April 5. Chopra is the best-selling author behind Quantum Healing and one of the leading figures in alternative medicine.

Téana David and Deepak Chopra | Photo: Courtesy

Along with her previous role as director of events of Chopra’s Deepak Homebase in New York City, David has always shown her appreciation for nature and social impact through her philanthropy and conservation efforts. “I think that living closely with the natural world drew me to start protecting it from an early age. I believe that you protect what you love,” she David, referring to her upbringing on Vancouver Island. She started a production company, Wise Planet Media, which makes short films on ecology and social impact; helped found Artists for Amazonia; and serves as VP of the Tribal Trust Foundation.

Given her background, David went through hundreds of films before curating the lineup. Although the festival is much more than just screenings, “choosing the right films is just one small, though very integral part” of the process, David said. “There are only so many that really fit within our core mission.”

The festival features 11 films in total, including both documentaries and narratives pertaining to the different pillars, but the common thread is that they are solution-oriented. “We feel it’s important to bring the community around stories that are told from the heart that speak to our universal humanity and films that are highlighting solutionaries — those people who are working on solutions to our world’s greatest problems,” said David.

Among the thoughtfully tailored lineup, there are a few films and events that David and Senathirajah especially want to highlight. Dedicated environmental activist and Holocaust survivor Eva Haller will be presented with Illuminate’s Local Luminary Award following the screening of her documentary Eva Haller: A Work in Progress on Friday, April 5, at noon at the Fiesta 5 Theater, located at 916 State Street.

Additionally, best-selling author Joe Dispenza will be presenting on neuroscience and quantum physics after a showing of the documentary Source, about the results of his research on the power of meditation. With Dispenza’s massive following, the Illuminate team is expecting a full house for this one.

Lastly, in celebration of its fifth anniversary, Fantastic Fungi has been remastered specifically to enhance the big-screen experience. After the screening, a panel will be held featuring director Louie Schwartzberg and Jacob Tell, the founder of District216, Santa Barbara’s psychedelic social club.

The fun and learning doesn’t end at the films and panels. Starting on Thursday, April 4, and sprinkled throughout the weekend are a series of social events to spark discussion in the community. On Thursday evening, folks will gather for the “1st Thursday” Art Walk and reception at Palma Colectiva in Victoria Court (1221 State St., Ste. 24) at 5:30 p.m. After the art walk, Legacy Art (1230 State St.) is hosting a “Late-Night Chill Lounge” for the first 50 guests who arrive at 8 p.m.

Coming to Santa Barbara for the first time this year, the Illuminate Film Festival makes its debut April 5. | Photo: Courtesy

For badge holders, on Saturday night at, SOhO Music Club (1221 State St., Ste 205) is holding a special “Soul on Fire Dance Party” filled with music and dancing, and Sunday night, there will be a closing celebration at the CEC HUB (1219 State St.). For the complete lineup and a full rundown of all the festivities, see 2024.illuminatefilmfestival.com.

In hopes that the weekend will spark inspiration and as part of their commitment to education, Illuminate is following up the festival with their Source to Screen program, a week-long immersive lab for all types of creators. David described Source to Screen as the “antidote to despair and overwhelm,” as the goal is to give creators the support they need to use their art as a tool for change. Led by award-winning filmmakers Paola di Florio and Peter Rader, Illuminate is inviting anyone who wishes to “integrate their spirituality and creativity to tap into the deepest source of inspiration.” To register, visit illuminatefilmfestival.com/source-to-screen.

With the all-access VIP passes already sold out, Santa Barbara is welcoming Illuminate with open arms. “It’s been received so enthusiastically up until now and that feels really good,” said David. For those who cannot attend in person, Illuminate is also offering a virtual screening room option available globally. For more details about purchasing tickets for individual screenings and events, visit 2024.illuminatefilmfestival.com.