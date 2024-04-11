Opera Santa Barbara Announces 2024-25 Season

Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) will return to the Lobero Theatre for its 2024-25 season, producing three popular productions — Pagliacci, The Marriage of Figaro, and The Daughter of the Regiment — in the intimate space.

“As opera companies nationwide are adapting to new financial realities, our ability to create amazing shows on a smaller scale is a great advantage,” said Kostis Protopapas, the company’s Artistic and General Director. “In recent seasons our audiences have responded enthusiastically to the up-close-and-personal opera experience in the Lobero, and I think they will love what we have in store for 2024-25.”

The season will kick off on November 8 and 10 with Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, starting tenor Robert Stahley and soprano Alaysha Fox. Directed and designed by Octavio Cardenas and Daniel Chapman, the production is inspired by Italian neorealist cinema.

On February 21 and 23, the season continues with Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, set to star all alumni from the company’s Chrisman Studio Arts Program. Colin Ramsey will sing the titular role. The production, directed and designed by Sara Widzer and Yuki Izumihara, transports the classic story to a 1920s cruise liner

“The Marriage of Figaro is the perfect vehicle to showcase the artistic prowess and promise of our alumni,” said Protopapas.

Closing the season out on May 2 and 4 is Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, starring Santa Barbara native Jana McIntyre and tenor Chris Mosz in his OSB debut. Josh Shaw, the artistic director of the Pacific Opera Project, will direct.

To increase accessibility, OSB has introduced $29 seats available directly on the Lobero website, replacing the previous “You Decide!” ticketing program. Tickets under $30 won’t last long, though — ticket prices are set to increase with time.

Season ticket renewals began this week and, in an OSB first, will be refundable through September 30 if purchased before July 1. New packages and individual tickets will be made available on April 22. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets exclusively through the Lobero Theatre Box Office (33 E. Canon Perdido St.).

The company will also offer free student matinee performances of The Marriage of Figaro and The Daughter of the Regiment. Interested teachers and school administrators can contact Tim Accurso at tim@operasb.org for more details. The company also provides free admission to all performances for youth aged 8-18 with certain conditions. Parents can inquire about opera content and appropriateness at info@operasb.org. See operasb.org for additional information.