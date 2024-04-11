The Flowers That Bloom in the Spring

Wildflowers inspire poets and songwriters, photographers and artists, nature lovers and preservationists alike. There’s something about their singular beauty assembled in an astonishing carpet of color that stirs the imagination. We attribute characteristics of persistence, determination, and freedom to the flowers that bloom wild — in our gardens or in parks, preserves, and special places where they are given space to flourish.

Many of us enjoy traveling a distance to witness the Earth laugh in flowers, as suggested by the poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. And it has long been so. In April 1920, the Morning Press reported: “Mattei’s Tavern at Los Olivos is popular with Santa Barbarans at all seasons of the year, and particularly now, when mountain trout is served there every morning for breakfast. Another attraction is the wealth of wildflowers just now blooming in the neighborhood of the inn, and on the way there. Among those who visited the tavern during the past week were: Dr. and Mrs. G. R. Luton, Mr. and Mrs. Clarke Thomson, Miss Pearl Chase and H. G. Chase.”

Writing for Survey Graphic magazine in 1941, author Katherine Glover began a story about Pearl Chase’s environmental and conservation work by lauding her for her leadership with the California Conservation Council. She described California’s springtime beauty as “The fields are blue with lupin and the hills flung with the gold of poppies; then, too, the desert breaks into blossom. It is the perfect time to rouse conservationists to carry on throughout the year.”

Weather experts and botanical enthusiasts predict Southern California may be about ready for a spectacular springtime wildflower display. Thanks to soaking winter rains followed by mild, sunny days, conditions are right for a superbloom this year — that is, when wildflowers make their presence known in huge numbers.

You likely know the local places where you can expect to see wildflowers in bloom; they include the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Figueroa Mountain, and the Carrizo Plain. A few places that are a little farther away include:

Superbloom in Lancaster in 2020. | Credit: Kevin M Gill

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: Located in Lancaster, a great place for a day trip to a natural place that becomes magical when the poppies are in bloom.

Poppies circa 1903 | Credit: WikiCommons

Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park: Enjoy the combination of Joshua and juniper woodland and wildflowers in bloom at this 560-acre preserve near Lancaster.

Poppy field circa 1906 | Credit: WikiCommons

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park: The pink desert verbena carpets the ground here on peak years, joined by creamy white desert lilies and evening primrose.

While vintage photos show people picking poppies, please do NOT pick the poppies today. | Credit: WikiCommons

Tips for Travelers

Use your “Outdoor Good Manners,” as Pearl Chase would say! Always stay on trails, and do not crush, pick, or otherwise disturb the wildflowers.

Schedule your trip during the week, if possible, to avoid the weekend traffic jams when flowers are in full bloom. Note that poppies unfurl in the sun and tend to close up in cloudy weather.

Be sure to check in advance to make sure the flowers are in bloom. A sudden heat wave or very windy weather can seriously affect the fragile flowers.

Cheri Rae is a longtime neighborhood advocate and the author of A String of Pearls: Pearl Chase of Santa Barbara. She is a board member of the Pearl Chase Society, and the longtime editor of the society’s newsletter “The Capital,” where this article first appeared. Email Cheri at pcs@pearchasesociety.org or visit pearlchasesociety.org.