Credit: Sarah Sinclair

The weather was dramatic when I went out open-house-ing this week. (Yep. “Open-house-ing” … it’s a verb that I just made up!) This storybook cottage at 3417 Chuparosa Drive has adorable details at every turn: a curved dining nook, spotless deco tiled kitchen, coved ceilings, and tons more. I literally kept interrupting my conversation with my Realtor friend Gabe Grandcolas to say “Oh wow, look at THAT!” Offered by Knight Real Estate Group for $2,495,000, this sweet spot is open today from 1-4 p.m. Check it out for yourself, and don’t miss the O’Keefe and Merritt stove!

Credit: David Palermo

Did someone say “swimming pool in San Roque”?!? Perfect pool weather is coming soon, so you know this home is going to be a popular spot on this street. The house at 3126 Calle Mariposa is a three-bedroom, two-bath home just a stone’s throw from Stevens Park. It’s lovely inside, but the backyard steals the show with lush landscaping, an outdoor shower, and, yes, that enticing pool. Offered for $2,575,000 by Sina Omidi, it’s open today from 1-4 p.m.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Our Great House Detective, Betsy J. Green, spun a tale of wartime romance — complete with vintage photos — when she investigated the history of the American Colonial home at 1924 Anacapa Street for her column a few years ago. Betsy learned that the home was built in 1920 by Elmer J. Moody, father of the famed Moody Sisters, for Leland and Mae Crawford, a couple who was wed six months after Leland came home from service in World War I. So when I walked through its stately halls this week, I remembered their story, and felt a romantic reverence for the home and its history. You can feel it for yourself, because this recognizable upper Eastside home is on the market, listed by Cara Gamberdella for $2,995,000, and is open today from noon-4 p.m.

Credit: @frontdoorproject

Gotta admit … I went down a bit of a wormhole here: Betsy Green’s article this week about Second Empire Homes in Santa Barbara had me looking at different roof styles and home styles that somehow led me to this Gothic Revival home in Windsor, Connecticut. Built in 1851, the Commodore Charles Green House was designed by architect AJ Davis. Those windows! That roof! And my new favorite color-of-the-day: green. Thanks to Deb at The Front Door Project for featuring this cutie.

Credit: @vacayrentaldesign

Our Style Specialist, Christine, must also be seeing green, because I found this post over on her Instagram, featuring the wallpaper above along with other green scenes: kitchen cabinets, finishing touches, and more. She wowed us with this article about statement stone last month; I can’t wait to see what she’s up to next.

Credit: @sbhistoricpreservation

City of Santa Barbara Architectural Historian Nicole Hernandez will discuss recent historic designations and more at the Pearl Chase Society’s upcoming installment of its Kellam de Forest Speaker Series on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alhecama Theatre downtown. “Historic Preservation in Santa Barbara” is the topic of this free event. One of the buildings that has been declared a structure of merit is the recognizable home at 2010 Garden Street, a k a #1 Crocker Row, shown above. Seating is limited; call (805) 961-3938 to reserve your seat and find out more.



However you spend your Sunday (Tattoo convention? Open houses?) the Independent can guide you with those activities and more. Enjoy!