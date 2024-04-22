This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 21, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: David Palermo

And a one, and a two, and a three … here’s a trio of furnished rentals that came across my desk this week. The super charming two-bed, one-bath home shown above is even sweeter inside. As my Realtor friend Marie Larkin said, “This one could be in Architectural Digest!” In the heart of San Roque, it’s $7,500 per month.

Credit: David Palermo

If a Montecito beach vibe is more your style, check out the best location in Bonnymede. This oceanfront one-bed, one-and-a-half-bath condo is $9,500 per month — and it has this view!

If you’re a downtown lover like me, Marie also has a private three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse in the heart of Santa Barbara. Contact Marie Larkin for details. She says they are easy to show!

Credit: Samantha Mitchell

Dragons in the entry? While this sounds like shades of Harry Potter, it’s actually part of the “before” description in this before-and-after story of a 1920s cottage located in Sydney, Australia. Apartment Therapy details the floor-to-ceiling transformation of this historic home’s kitchen, with all the work done DIY by the owners, a couple who used YouTube, trial and error, and some luck to achieve these dramatic results:

Credit: Natalie Jeffcott

I was so glad to see that they kept those awesome stained-glass cabinets. And the article provides links to renovations of the whole house, including sources for their furniture choices and photos of their super-cute pups.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I can’t mention cute pups without including Scout. She’s relaxing today after a super adventurous drive to Carrizo Plain National Monument yesterday. It was a-MAZING. The hills are carpeted with colorful flowers, and snowy mountaintops stand sentry in the distance. And everything else is SO GREEN. Here is Scout posing among the posies above, and one more from my stash of about 900 photos I took:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I promise I’ll share more about this super day trip soon.

Credit: @santabarbaratrapezeco

Unity Shoppe has two cool events happening this month. First: a spring food drive all month long. They’re collecting needed items such as soups, stews, rice, cereal, canned and dry beans, cooking oil, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, and more. And to make things even more exciting, they’ve teamed up with Santa Barbara Trapeze Company for a one-day community event next Saturday, April 27, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. A trapeze showcase will entertain, while donated canned food will be amassed in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest canned food pyramid. Help make history by donating today, or come down to 110 East Cota Street next Saturday.

Here’s this week’s issue, front and back, to keep you informed, inspired, and entertained. Whether you’re swinging in the sky, floating in the flowers, or cleaning up the kitchen, enjoy your Sunday!