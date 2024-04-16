Farmworkers on the Central Coast Push for Livable Wage

The strain of stagnant wages has plagued almost every industry, and as the cost of living in California continues to grow each year, workers are struggling to make ends meet while dealing with higher costs for rent, gas, and groceries. But this problem has become especially concerning for farmworkers on the Central Coast, who have seen wages remain “stubbornly low,” according to a recently released report detailing the realities of working in agriculture in Santa Barbara County.

The report, called Harvesting Dignity: The Case for a Living Wage for Farmworkers, was compiled and published by Alianza Campesina de la Costa Central, a partnership between two organizations — Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) — who joined forces to address the systemic issues in the agricultural industry, in part spurred by the two farmworker deaths in Santa Barbara County last September.

Using data gathered from federal agencies, university researchers, and farmworker surveys, the report lays out a history of low wages, unsafe working conditions, and racial inequality for farmworkers on the Central Coast, which produces most of the country’s strawberries. It also details the recent wave of worker-led actions that have already helped achieve higher per-piece rates for berry harvest workers.

Credit: CAUSE Courtesy

“We have vegetables in the grocery store and food in our fridges, and we don’t give a second thought as to where this comes from,” said Erica Diaz-Cervantes, a senior policy advocate with CAUSE. “Our intention was really to spread awareness — to educate and inform people on what farmworkers experience. We’ve had testimonials and shared their experiences, but this information is a reflection of what workers have voiced for decades, putting stats behind their testimony.”

One of the biggest challenges farmworkers face is the increased cost of living in Santa Barbara County, where rent prices have skyrocketed in recent years, forcing farmworkers to squeeze into housing with several families under one roof and up to three or more sleeping in each bedroom.

“It’s really expensive,” said Matilde, a farmworker lead with CAUSE who asked to use only her first name. “Wages aren’t enough to cover rent. I believe everybody deserves a roof over their heads.”

The report found that Santa Barbara County farmworkers earned an average of $17.42 an hour in 2023, while construction workers and truck drivers — two occupations considered equally hazardous and labor-intensive as agricultural work — earned an average of $25 and $26 an hour, respectively.

Even working full-time, farmworkers would stand to make roughly $36,000 annually, which is not nearly enough, according to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, to cover the estimated $44,000 in basic living expenses in California.

But farmworkers don’t always have work year-round. For many, they earn most of their income during the summer season and use those earnings to get by until the next harvest. Last winter’s storms deterred crop production and delayed harvests, in turn diminishing workers’ hours and income for the year.

Credit: CAUSE Courtesy

One of the most telling examples in the Harvesting Dignity report is the account of one farmworker, who is the sole breadwinner in a family and primarily works in picking strawberries. In January, the winter season lingered, and he was forced to work in a vineyard until April.

His pay stub during a two-week period shows that he was paid $16.50 an hour, just above the state minimum wage of $16. Since it was still the rainy season, he was only able to work 59.5 hours, just under 30 hours a week, earning a gross pay of $981.75. After tax deductions for Social Security, Medicare, and state disability insurance — all benefits he cannot access due to his immigration status — he is left with $896.

This income, the report says, is “significantly less than the monthly rent of a typical one-bedroom apartment,” which makes it impossible to afford rent, let alone food. “This is a harsh reality for many farmworkers across the county.”

According to the study, more than 73 percent of farmworkers in the county are immigrants, 87 percent of whom are from Mexico, and 71 percent are not citizens. The average age for a county farmworker is 45, and more than 70 percent have children. The gender split is right down the middle, with 50 percent male and 50 percent female workers.

Credit: CAUSE Courtesy

Farmworkers also face some of the most dangerous working conditions, with high rates of injuries and deaths compared to truck driving and construction. Workers suffer falls from ladders while picking from treetops, are injured climbing into muddy ditches between rows of crops, or are crushed by heavy machinery in the fields. They are exposed to pesticides with hidden long-term effects and spend long hours in the summer sun.

And while they bear the brunt of the labor and health risks, Diaz-Cervantes says, the companies continue to make the bulk of the profits. Farmworkers make an average of 28 cents for every one pound of strawberries they pick, only 7 percent of the total price.

But the workers are more determined than ever to raise their wages. Recent strikes have helped pressure employers to increase per-piece rates and improve working conditions, and progress for fast food and healthcare workers has built up confidence among farmworkers. The two organizations are hopeful that the report, and continued work with policymakers, will make a livable wage for farmworkers a reality in the near future.

Click here for the full report.