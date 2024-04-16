Santa Barbara’s Newest Festival Takes the Cake

As promised, Santa Barbara’s first ever Kinetic Cake Expo was a sugar-fueled, laughs for all ages, extravaganza of fun.

Despite the rainy Saturday, enthusiastic crowds showed up to cheer on the five creatively adorned teams — The Runaways, The Gilded Girls, Lumberjack’s DOF, Amateur Tribunals, and Buckthorne — who competed on wheeled vehicles and roller skates to get their cakes through the carwash style “Cake Wash” in the most creative possible fashion.

Inspired by kinetic sculpture races that have been taking place in Humboldt County for more than 50 years, as well as other similar festivals, organizers and artistic collaborators Adrienne De Guevara and Patrick Melroy of MISC Workshop put together this indescribably delicious event with support from the City of Santa Barbara through an Events and Festivals Grant, the County Office of Arts and Culture, MOXI, SBCC, and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

They are off to a great start and the idea is that the first Kinetic Cake Expo is just the beginning for proof of concept, and the hope is that it will grow into a large annual event in the vein of Solstice.